Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM
1 of 17
1567 Tamarac Street
1567 Tamarac Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1567 Tamarac Street, Denver, CO 80220
East Colfax
Amenities
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
1567 Tamarac Street Available 01/06/20 Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath in fourplex. - Parking in front or back, laundry downstairs, remodeled bath, newer carpet and paint.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4598601)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1567 Tamarac Street have any available units?
1567 Tamarac Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denver, CO
.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denver Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1567 Tamarac Street have?
Some of 1567 Tamarac Street's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1567 Tamarac Street currently offering any rent specials?
1567 Tamarac Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1567 Tamarac Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1567 Tamarac Street is pet friendly.
Does 1567 Tamarac Street offer parking?
Yes, 1567 Tamarac Street offers parking.
Does 1567 Tamarac Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1567 Tamarac Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1567 Tamarac Street have a pool?
No, 1567 Tamarac Street does not have a pool.
Does 1567 Tamarac Street have accessible units?
No, 1567 Tamarac Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1567 Tamarac Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1567 Tamarac Street does not have units with dishwashers.
