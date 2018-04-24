1565 Wabash St.

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1BD/1BA Condo with Hardwood Floors - 1BD/1BA for rent in the East Colfax Neighborhood. This unit is part of a group of row houses and features hardwood floors, gas stove, gas forced-air furnace, a shared yard, and off-street parking. New Refrigerator and Blinds. Pets okay with additional deposit. Trash, lawn care & snow removal included. Near Verbena Park and Ashley Elementary School. Public Transit #15. Section 8 okay but must have a voucher.



Call (720) 432-5051 or email showings@realmcolorado.com to schedule a showing!



Managed by Realm Realty & Management, LLC



(RLNE2399295)