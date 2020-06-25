All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

15605 East 51st Place

15605 East 51st Place · No Longer Available
Location

15605 East 51st Place, Denver, CO 80239
Gateway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Parkfield will welcome you with 1,164 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and a pantry. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, and a crawl space. Parking for this property is an attached 1 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails. Also nearby are Walmart, Kingsoopers, Walgreens, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to DIA and I-70.

Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes trash and recycling.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15605 East 51st Place have any available units?
15605 East 51st Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 15605 East 51st Place have?
Some of 15605 East 51st Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15605 East 51st Place currently offering any rent specials?
15605 East 51st Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15605 East 51st Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 15605 East 51st Place is pet friendly.
Does 15605 East 51st Place offer parking?
Yes, 15605 East 51st Place offers parking.
Does 15605 East 51st Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15605 East 51st Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15605 East 51st Place have a pool?
No, 15605 East 51st Place does not have a pool.
Does 15605 East 51st Place have accessible units?
No, 15605 East 51st Place does not have accessible units.
Does 15605 East 51st Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 15605 East 51st Place does not have units with dishwashers.
