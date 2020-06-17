1555 California St.

Amenities
Fabulous one bedroom, one bath top floor furnished unit for rent. Excellent location at beautiful historic Denver Dry Building. $2,195 (Depending on Term) Available June 15th, 2020
Very quiet with tons of natural light. Closest residential building to Convention Center. Located at 16th Street which offers shopping, restaurants, bars, & theaters. Walking distance to parks, business district, light rail. Roof top deck, wash/dryer, guest suite, fitness room, one attached covered parking, fully furnished, includes utilities, and internet.