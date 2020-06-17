All apartments in Denver
1555 California St.

1555 California Street · (201) 845-7300
Location

1555 California Street, Denver, CO 80202
Downtown Denver

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
gym
guest suite
media room
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
guest suite
internet access
media room
Fabulous one bedroom, one bath top floor furnished unit for rent. Excellent location at beautiful historic Denver Dry Building. $2,195 (Depending on Term) Available June 15th, 2020
Very quiet with tons of natural light. Closest residential building to Convention Center. Located at 16th Street which offers shopping, restaurants, bars, & theaters. Walking distance to parks, business district, light rail. Roof top deck, wash/dryer, guest suite, fitness room, one attached covered parking, fully furnished, includes utilities, and internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1555 California St. have any available units?
1555 California St. has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1555 California St. have?
Some of 1555 California St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1555 California St. currently offering any rent specials?
1555 California St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1555 California St. pet-friendly?
No, 1555 California St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1555 California St. offer parking?
Yes, 1555 California St. does offer parking.
Does 1555 California St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1555 California St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1555 California St. have a pool?
No, 1555 California St. does not have a pool.
Does 1555 California St. have accessible units?
No, 1555 California St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1555 California St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1555 California St. does not have units with dishwashers.
