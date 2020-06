Amenities

Come enjoy a newly renovated property with plenty of free parking: - 10 minute drive to downtown Denver - Bus route and light rail offer a car-free commute - One block to Costco and a variety of restaurants - Blocks to S. Platte River trail - Minutes to South Broadway nightlife Property features: - Zero maintenance yard with ample space for entertaining - Shared front yard with picnic tables and hammock - 2+ free off-street parking spaces with plenty of street parking - Stainless steel appliances - Smart LG washer/dryer combination to wash and dry clothes while you're not home