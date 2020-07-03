1537 Xenia Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2ce08ca01c ---- ? Small Yard Included ? Hardwood Flooring ? Off-street Parking Space ? Washer & Dryer ? Forced-air Heating ? Dishwasher ? Extra Closet Space ? Large Bathroom ? Apartment Located in Small 7-Plex Community ? Less than Half Block from High-frequency Express Bus Route Offering Direct Service to Downtown Denver and the Anschutz Campus ? Close to Stapleton Shopping, Dining, and Nightlife $45 App fee $800 Security deposit $25 Monthly utility fee - Tenant billed separately for electricity One small pet (25 lbs or under) acceptable with one-time $250 pet fee and $25/month pet rent Rental qualifications applicants must have: - Combined monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent - No felony charges or convictions within the previous 10 years - No violent criminal history or record of sex-related offenses - No prior housing evictions - No unpaid rental collections - No open bankruptcies Thank you for viewing! Contact Deerwoods today! (303)-756-3300