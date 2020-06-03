Rent Calculator
1530 Gaylord Street #1
Last updated August 21 2019 at 11:23 AM
1530 Gaylord Street #1
1530 Gaylord Street
No Longer Available
Location
1530 Gaylord Street, Denver, CO 80206
City Park West
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1530 Gaylord Street #1 Available 09/02/19 Garden Level with Parking in Uptown! - Historic renovated unit with exposed brick, off-street parking, in-unit washer/dryer. Charm and location!
(RLNE4347108)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1530 Gaylord Street #1 have any available units?
1530 Gaylord Street #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denver, CO
.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denver Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1530 Gaylord Street #1 have?
Some of 1530 Gaylord Street #1's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1530 Gaylord Street #1 currently offering any rent specials?
1530 Gaylord Street #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1530 Gaylord Street #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1530 Gaylord Street #1 is pet friendly.
Does 1530 Gaylord Street #1 offer parking?
Yes, 1530 Gaylord Street #1 offers parking.
Does 1530 Gaylord Street #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1530 Gaylord Street #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1530 Gaylord Street #1 have a pool?
No, 1530 Gaylord Street #1 does not have a pool.
Does 1530 Gaylord Street #1 have accessible units?
No, 1530 Gaylord Street #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1530 Gaylord Street #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1530 Gaylord Street #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
