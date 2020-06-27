Rent Calculator
All apartments in Denver
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1530 Gaylord St #4
Last updated July 24 2019 at 9:55 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1530 Gaylord St #4
1530 North Gaylord Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1530 North Gaylord Street, Denver, CO 80206
City Park West
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1530 Gaylord St #4 Available 09/01/19 Uptown Pied--Terre - Charming walk-up 1-bdrm unit on top floor in best Uptown location. All utilities included, Reserved parking, Washer/dryer in unit.
(RLNE4071160)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1530 Gaylord St #4 have any available units?
1530 Gaylord St #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denver, CO
.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denver Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1530 Gaylord St #4 have?
Some of 1530 Gaylord St #4's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1530 Gaylord St #4 currently offering any rent specials?
1530 Gaylord St #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1530 Gaylord St #4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1530 Gaylord St #4 is pet friendly.
Does 1530 Gaylord St #4 offer parking?
Yes, 1530 Gaylord St #4 offers parking.
Does 1530 Gaylord St #4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1530 Gaylord St #4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1530 Gaylord St #4 have a pool?
No, 1530 Gaylord St #4 does not have a pool.
Does 1530 Gaylord St #4 have accessible units?
No, 1530 Gaylord St #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1530 Gaylord St #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1530 Gaylord St #4 does not have units with dishwashers.
