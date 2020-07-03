1530 Detroit Street

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d664bdc03b ---- No matter what your idea of city life is, Detroit Terraces offers something for everyone. Brand-new studios, 1 & 2 bedrooms feature designer kitchens with stainless appliances, and in-unit washer and dryer. Enjoy the indoor fitness center, bike storage and garage parking. Connect to the outdoors with a regular or juliette balcony, and stretch your legs on the rooftop terrace, complete with comfy seating, gas grills and a fire pit for those chilly nights. Detroit Terraces is walkable to City Park, the soon-to-be-built Central Denver Rec Center, and a host of independent shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Tattered Cover Bookstore, Twist & Shout Records, Sie Film Center, Pinche Tacos and the Bluebird Theatre are just steps away, and it’s easy access to downtown Denver via bike or public transportation.