All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1520 Vrain St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1520 Vrain St.
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

1520 Vrain St.

1520 Vrain Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
West Colfax
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1520 Vrain Street, Denver, CO 80204
West Colfax

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Fully renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom only 2 blocks to Sloans Lake!!! Walking distance to bars and restaurants. Updated bathrooms, kitchen and appliances. Beautiful French doors lead to the barbecue area and fenced back yard making a complete haven for watching football and playing cornhole. Plenty of storage for stand up paddle boards and kayaks. Washer and Dryer are included if needed as well as an installed security system.

Only 3 blocks from the new Westbound Light Rail. Amazing location!

Dogs and Cats allowed. This is an attached duplex home.

Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1520 Vrain St. have any available units?
1520 Vrain St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1520 Vrain St. have?
Some of 1520 Vrain St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1520 Vrain St. currently offering any rent specials?
1520 Vrain St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1520 Vrain St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1520 Vrain St. is pet friendly.
Does 1520 Vrain St. offer parking?
No, 1520 Vrain St. does not offer parking.
Does 1520 Vrain St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1520 Vrain St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1520 Vrain St. have a pool?
No, 1520 Vrain St. does not have a pool.
Does 1520 Vrain St. have accessible units?
No, 1520 Vrain St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1520 Vrain St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1520 Vrain St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Infinity Flats
1250 S Clermont St
Denver, CO 80246
Observatory Park Place
2350 S University Blvd
Denver, CO 80210
Alta SoBo Station
500 West Cedar Avenue
Denver, CO 80223
Westend
3500 Rockmont Dr
Denver, CO 80202
Alton Green Apartments
8965 E Florida Ave
Denver, CO 80247
The Edge
1855 Gaylord St
Denver, CO 80206
Vesty Park
3190 W 14th Ave
Denver, CO 80204
The Villages at Curtis Park
2855 Arapahoe St
Denver, CO 80205

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University