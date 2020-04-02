All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019

1515 S. Zenobia St

1515 South Zenobia Street · No Longer Available
Location

1515 South Zenobia Street, Denver, CO 80219
Mar Lee

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Cozy Home Perfect for Pets! - This cozy 2 bed 1 bath house has a huge backyard and a well-appointed kitchen. A lot of love has gone into this house and it shows. New HE Washer/Dryer and lots of storage space. This could be your next home!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3730208)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1515 S. Zenobia St have any available units?
1515 S. Zenobia St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 1515 S. Zenobia St currently offering any rent specials?
1515 S. Zenobia St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1515 S. Zenobia St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1515 S. Zenobia St is pet friendly.
Does 1515 S. Zenobia St offer parking?
No, 1515 S. Zenobia St does not offer parking.
Does 1515 S. Zenobia St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1515 S. Zenobia St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1515 S. Zenobia St have a pool?
No, 1515 S. Zenobia St does not have a pool.
Does 1515 S. Zenobia St have accessible units?
No, 1515 S. Zenobia St does not have accessible units.
Does 1515 S. Zenobia St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1515 S. Zenobia St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1515 S. Zenobia St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1515 S. Zenobia St does not have units with air conditioning.
