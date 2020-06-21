All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1512 Larimer Street Unit 8.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1512 Larimer Street Unit 8
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:40 AM

1512 Larimer Street Unit 8

1512 Larimer Street · (720) 370-0406
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Downtown Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1512 Larimer Street, Denver, CO 80202
Downtown Denver

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1512 Larimer Street Unit 8 · Avail. Jun 25

$3,240

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1763 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
guest parking
online portal
1512 Larimer Street Unit 8 Available 06/25/20 Charming 3BD, 3BA Downtown Townhouse with Spacious Balcony, Garage Parking and Upscale Finishes and Appliances - A charming Denver brownstone, in the heart of downtown. This Writers Square townhouse is located in a small urban community within the Union Station/LoDo neighborhood, conveniently nestled in between historic Larimer Square and the 16th Street pedestrian mall. This 3 bedroom, 3 full bathroom, 2-story townhouse has been tastefully renovated throughout. Updates include marble countertops, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, a 15-foot spacious terrace with mountain/city views, high-end fixtures, stacked washer/dryer, a wood burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings and 2 underground parking spaces. Ample storage completes the must-have list with a walk-in master closet, linen closet and 2 attached Tuff Shed storage units adjacent to your underground parking spaces. The 3rd bedroom is a perfect space for an office, creative room and/or a guest bedroom. With lots of natural light flowing throughout, this unique townhome is amazingly quiet, yet sits at the center of all that Denver has to offer. Take the elevator down and easily walk to the Cherry Creek trail, Larimer Square, LoDo, Union Station, Whole Foods, the 16th Street Mall, Coors Field, the Pepsi Center and the Performing Arts Center. Schedule a tour at keyrenterdenver.com.

360 Degree Tour: https://view.ricohtours.com/d41d248a-6ff2-4e84-97db-676d210a2939/

Virtual Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RGnfL0qFZuU&feature=youtu.be

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking
*No pets allowed.
*There is a monthly $75 HOA fee that includes water, sewer, trash, cable, parking and storage.
*A $200 Move-in/Move-out non-refundable fee must be paid to the property manager (HOA) prior to the Move-in/Move-out. Failure to comply will result in a $300 fine in addition to the $200 Move Fee.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renter’s Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenant’s personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5823964)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1512 Larimer Street Unit 8 have any available units?
1512 Larimer Street Unit 8 has a unit available for $3,240 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1512 Larimer Street Unit 8 have?
Some of 1512 Larimer Street Unit 8's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1512 Larimer Street Unit 8 currently offering any rent specials?
1512 Larimer Street Unit 8 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1512 Larimer Street Unit 8 pet-friendly?
No, 1512 Larimer Street Unit 8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1512 Larimer Street Unit 8 offer parking?
Yes, 1512 Larimer Street Unit 8 does offer parking.
Does 1512 Larimer Street Unit 8 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1512 Larimer Street Unit 8 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1512 Larimer Street Unit 8 have a pool?
No, 1512 Larimer Street Unit 8 does not have a pool.
Does 1512 Larimer Street Unit 8 have accessible units?
No, 1512 Larimer Street Unit 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 1512 Larimer Street Unit 8 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1512 Larimer Street Unit 8 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1512 Larimer Street Unit 8?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Paramount
8000 E Girard Ave
Denver, CO 80231
SugarCube
1555 Blake St
Denver, CO 80202
Wash Park Station
675 E Louisiana Ave
Denver, CO 80210
Monaco Lakes
6165 E Iliff Ave
Denver, CO 80222
Alta SoBo Station
500 West Cedar Avenue
Denver, CO 80223
Chestnut Ridge
3655 S Verbena St
Denver, CO 80237
Acoma
816 Acoma St
Denver, CO 80204
Regatta Sloan’s Lake
1550 Raleigh St
Denver, CO 80204

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity