Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking garage guest parking online portal

1512 Larimer Street Unit 8 Available 06/25/20 Charming 3BD, 3BA Downtown Townhouse with Spacious Balcony, Garage Parking and Upscale Finishes and Appliances - A charming Denver brownstone, in the heart of downtown. This Writers Square townhouse is located in a small urban community within the Union Station/LoDo neighborhood, conveniently nestled in between historic Larimer Square and the 16th Street pedestrian mall. This 3 bedroom, 3 full bathroom, 2-story townhouse has been tastefully renovated throughout. Updates include marble countertops, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, a 15-foot spacious terrace with mountain/city views, high-end fixtures, stacked washer/dryer, a wood burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings and 2 underground parking spaces. Ample storage completes the must-have list with a walk-in master closet, linen closet and 2 attached Tuff Shed storage units adjacent to your underground parking spaces. The 3rd bedroom is a perfect space for an office, creative room and/or a guest bedroom. With lots of natural light flowing throughout, this unique townhome is amazingly quiet, yet sits at the center of all that Denver has to offer. Take the elevator down and easily walk to the Cherry Creek trail, Larimer Square, LoDo, Union Station, Whole Foods, the 16th Street Mall, Coors Field, the Pepsi Center and the Performing Arts Center. Schedule a tour at keyrenterdenver.com.



360 Degree Tour: https://view.ricohtours.com/d41d248a-6ff2-4e84-97db-676d210a2939/



Virtual Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RGnfL0qFZuU&feature=youtu.be



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking

*No pets allowed.

*There is a monthly $75 HOA fee that includes water, sewer, trash, cable, parking and storage.

*A $200 Move-in/Move-out non-refundable fee must be paid to the property manager (HOA) prior to the Move-in/Move-out. Failure to comply will result in a $300 fine in addition to the $200 Move Fee.

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!



Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:



- Liability & Renter’s Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenant’s personal contents up to $5,000)

- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)

- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

(720) 547-6259



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5823964)