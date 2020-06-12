All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1500 S Sherman St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1500 S Sherman St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1500 S Sherman St

1500 South Sherman Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Platt Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1500 South Sherman Street, Denver, CO 80210
Platt Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
garage
media room
~ Modern Victorian Home on Sherman~ - This beautiful 1915 built home pairs modern craftsmanship with Victorian charm! It comes with a gourmet kitchen, complete with black walnut cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and premium maroon granite counter tops. You'll find a beautiful Victorian fireplace and perfectly designed built ins, complemented by cased windows and doors throughout. The modern and spacious master suite is paired perfectly by its luxurious 5 piece bath, complete with his and her sinks, steam shower, and Jacuzzi tub. It has 2 additional bedrooms, 3 more baths, and a finished basement with theater room. Outdoor features include an incredible entertaining space with expansive redwood deck, built-in grill and lighting, and a stunning custom, privacy fence. And a tree house for your kids. Winter is a breeze with the 4 car garage, and you'll never need to worry about storage, thanks to the loft above the garage. Commuting is also a breeze: walk to the Broadway or Louisiana light rail stations in the flash of an eye. You are located just 1 block from Platt Park and Decker library, and within walking
distance to popular Old South Pearl restaurants and shops.

Additional Lease Terms:
*12 -15 Month Lease
*No section 8
*Renters must maintain renters insurance
*No Pets
* Tenant pays water, gas, and electric
*$40.00 application fee
*Applicants must pass a criminal and credit background check
*Applicants need to make 2.5 times gross the monthly rent

(RLNE4687771)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1500 S Sherman St have any available units?
1500 S Sherman St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1500 S Sherman St have?
Some of 1500 S Sherman St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1500 S Sherman St currently offering any rent specials?
1500 S Sherman St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 S Sherman St pet-friendly?
No, 1500 S Sherman St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1500 S Sherman St offer parking?
Yes, 1500 S Sherman St offers parking.
Does 1500 S Sherman St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1500 S Sherman St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 S Sherman St have a pool?
No, 1500 S Sherman St does not have a pool.
Does 1500 S Sherman St have accessible units?
No, 1500 S Sherman St does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 S Sherman St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1500 S Sherman St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Outlook DTC
5031 S Ulster St
Denver, CO 80237
Bank and Boston Lofts Apartments
817 17th St
Denver, CO 80202
Alexan LoHi at Dixon Plaza
3215 Tejon Street
Denver, CO 80211
The Bentley
1508 East 8th Avenue
Denver, CO 80218
Belmont Buckingham
1050 Sherman St
Denver, CO 80203
Aster Conservatory Green
9095 East 47th Avenue
Denver, CO 80239
Link 35
1220 35th St
Denver, CO 80205
Gateway Park
4255 Kittredge St
Denver, CO 80239

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University