1500 S Sherman St

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel fireplace media room

~ Modern Victorian Home on Sherman~ - This beautiful 1915 built home pairs modern craftsmanship with Victorian charm! It comes with a gourmet kitchen, complete with black walnut cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and premium maroon granite counter tops. You'll find a beautiful Victorian fireplace and perfectly designed built ins, complemented by cased windows and doors throughout. The modern and spacious master suite is paired perfectly by its luxurious 5 piece bath, complete with his and her sinks, steam shower, and Jacuzzi tub. It has 2 additional bedrooms, 3 more baths, and a finished basement with theater room. Outdoor features include an incredible entertaining space with expansive redwood deck, built-in grill and lighting, and a stunning custom, privacy fence. And a tree house for your kids. Winter is a breeze with the 4 car garage, and you'll never need to worry about storage, thanks to the loft above the garage. Commuting is also a breeze: walk to the Broadway or Louisiana light rail stations in the flash of an eye. You are located just 1 block from Platt Park and Decker library, and within walking

distance to popular Old South Pearl restaurants and shops.



Additional Lease Terms:

*12 -15 Month Lease

*No section 8

*Renters must maintain renters insurance

*No Pets

* Tenant pays water, gas, and electric

*$40.00 application fee

*Applicants must pass a criminal and credit background check

*Applicants need to make 2.5 times gross the monthly rent



(RLNE4687771)