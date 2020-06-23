1488 Wazee Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking media room

2 bdrm, 1+3/4 bath! The following includes: a washer/dryer, range, oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, cable ready, high ceilings, hard-wood floors, high ceilings, fireplace, spacious living/dining area, newly painted. Roof top patio, Secured Entry/Covered Parking/On Street Parking/Elevator/ Storage. 1375 sq. ft.

$2400 per month and One (1) year Lease. Great Location! Walk/Bike/Scooter from Downtown to Union Station, Pepsi Center, Theatre District and more. Email today for details! Available July 1, 2019.