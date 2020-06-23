All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 28 2019 at 7:30 AM

1488 Wazee Street

1488 Wazee Street · No Longer Available
Location

1488 Wazee Street, Denver, CO 80202
Downtown Denver

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
media room
2 bdrm, 1+3/4 bath! The following includes: a washer/dryer, range, oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, cable ready, high ceilings, hard-wood floors, high ceilings, fireplace, spacious living/dining area, newly painted. Roof top patio, Secured Entry/Covered Parking/On Street Parking/Elevator/ Storage. 1375 sq. ft.
$2400 per month and One (1) year Lease. Great Location! Walk/Bike/Scooter from Downtown to Union Station, Pepsi Center, Theatre District and more. Email today for details! Available July 1, 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1488 Wazee Street have any available units?
1488 Wazee Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1488 Wazee Street have?
Some of 1488 Wazee Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1488 Wazee Street currently offering any rent specials?
1488 Wazee Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1488 Wazee Street pet-friendly?
No, 1488 Wazee Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1488 Wazee Street offer parking?
Yes, 1488 Wazee Street offers parking.
Does 1488 Wazee Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1488 Wazee Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1488 Wazee Street have a pool?
No, 1488 Wazee Street does not have a pool.
Does 1488 Wazee Street have accessible units?
No, 1488 Wazee Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1488 Wazee Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1488 Wazee Street has units with dishwashers.
