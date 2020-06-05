1475 N Humboldt St 11.

Amenities

Humboldt Condo



Located in the Historic Hamilton Building, this one-bedroom condo features beautiful hardwood floors, exposed brick, natural light, French doors to bedroom, clawfoot tub in the bathroom, flex room, balcony and storage space. HOA includes heat, water and trash. Appliances are included. Terrific location with easy access to downtown, 17th street restaurants and Cheesman Park.

