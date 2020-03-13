All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1472 Albion St Unit D.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1472 Albion St Unit D
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1472 Albion St Unit D

1472 Albion St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Hale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1472 Albion St, Denver, CO 80220
Hale

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1472 Albion St Unit D Available 01/01/19 **Start your new life on Albion St! ** 2 bed Condo coming soon! - Your charming, new pet-friendly condo comes with 2 bedrooms 1 bath and tons of updates throughout. Enjoy your new roomy kitchen with an open concept, beautiful granite counter tops, plenty of cupboards space and matching stainless steel appliances. Your new home is complete with crown molding throughout, your very own patio and a cozy gas fireplace to help you stay warm this holiday season. Still wanting more reasons to love this home? It also comes with 2 off street parking spaces and a secure storage unit! With close access to Cheesman Park, the Denver Zoo and the Museum of Nature & Science, you'll always have something to do!

Call Us Today to View Your New Home!

Additional Lease Terms:
*$40.00 Application fee
*18 month lease term
*Pets Welcome (Additional Fees & Restrictions may apply)
*No section 8
*Tenant pays Gas & Electric
*Resident must maintain renters insurance
*Applicants must pass a criminal and credit background check
*$1645.00 Deposit Required

(RLNE4545962)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1472 Albion St Unit D have any available units?
1472 Albion St Unit D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1472 Albion St Unit D have?
Some of 1472 Albion St Unit D's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1472 Albion St Unit D currently offering any rent specials?
1472 Albion St Unit D isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1472 Albion St Unit D pet-friendly?
Yes, 1472 Albion St Unit D is pet friendly.
Does 1472 Albion St Unit D offer parking?
No, 1472 Albion St Unit D does not offer parking.
Does 1472 Albion St Unit D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1472 Albion St Unit D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1472 Albion St Unit D have a pool?
No, 1472 Albion St Unit D does not have a pool.
Does 1472 Albion St Unit D have accessible units?
No, 1472 Albion St Unit D does not have accessible units.
Does 1472 Albion St Unit D have units with dishwashers?
No, 1472 Albion St Unit D does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lafonda Apartments
99 Corona St
Denver, CO 80218
The Station at Riverfront Park
1460 Little Raven St
Denver, CO 80202
Cortland Gateway Park
4699 Kittredge St
Denver, CO 80239
Belmont Buckingham
1050 Sherman St
Denver, CO 80203
Berkshire Apartments
2335 S Race St
Denver, CO 80210
Civic Lofts
360 West 13th Avenue
Denver, CO 80204
Yale 25 Station
5121 East Yale Avenue
Denver, CO 80222
Chestnut Ridge
3655 S Verbena St
Denver, CO 80237

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University