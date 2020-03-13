Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly stainless steel fireplace

1472 Albion St Unit D Available 01/01/19 **Start your new life on Albion St! ** 2 bed Condo coming soon! - Your charming, new pet-friendly condo comes with 2 bedrooms 1 bath and tons of updates throughout. Enjoy your new roomy kitchen with an open concept, beautiful granite counter tops, plenty of cupboards space and matching stainless steel appliances. Your new home is complete with crown molding throughout, your very own patio and a cozy gas fireplace to help you stay warm this holiday season. Still wanting more reasons to love this home? It also comes with 2 off street parking spaces and a secure storage unit! With close access to Cheesman Park, the Denver Zoo and the Museum of Nature & Science, you'll always have something to do!



Additional Lease Terms:

*$40.00 Application fee

*18 month lease term

*Pets Welcome (Additional Fees & Restrictions may apply)

*No section 8

*Tenant pays Gas & Electric

*Resident must maintain renters insurance

*Applicants must pass a criminal and credit background check

*$1645.00 Deposit Required



