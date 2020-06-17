1470 Delgany St 0518

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage guest suite hot tub yoga

ONE MONTH FREE: Modern Bright Studio in Mid-Rise - Property Id: 239720



ONE MONTH FREE SPECIAL, plus waived app and admin fees.



Walking distance to fine dining, tasteful nightlife, great coffee, engaging art, outdoor activities and world-class sports venues. Our condo grade build creates a peaceful, yet urban atmosphere for your home!



APARTMENT AMENITIES:

Granite countertops w/ Stainless appliances

Wood flooring w/ Carpeted bedrooms

Full size washer and dryer

Walk-in shower, frameless glass

Spacious private balconies

Two interior color palettes.

Acoustic wall systems w/ Sound isolation mats

Condominium grade windows



PROPERTY AMENITIES:

Two entrances at Wewatta & Delgany

City view sky lounge + Guest suite available

Oversized gas grills + Outdoor fireplace

Pet friendly w/ Package System

Reserved garage parking

Pool & spa + Shuffleboard and pool table

Oversized gas grills + Outdoor fireplace

Fitness & Yoga rooms with two Pelaton bikes, treadmills, stair climbers, ellipticals, and weights.

Security cameras + Controlled Access, Call-In box

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/239720

Property Id 239720



(RLNE5717284)