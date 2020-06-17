1470 Delgany St 0518

Amenities
ONE MONTH FREE: Modern Bright Studio in Mid-Rise - Property Id: 239720
ONE MONTH FREE SPECIAL, plus waived app and admin fees.
Walking distance to fine dining, tasteful nightlife, great coffee, engaging art, outdoor activities and world-class sports venues. Our condo grade build creates a peaceful, yet urban atmosphere for your home!
APARTMENT AMENITIES:
Granite countertops w/ Stainless appliances
Wood flooring w/ Carpeted bedrooms
Full size washer and dryer
Walk-in shower, frameless glass
Spacious private balconies
Two interior color palettes.
Acoustic wall systems w/ Sound isolation mats
Condominium grade windows
PROPERTY AMENITIES:
Two entrances at Wewatta & Delgany
City view sky lounge + Guest suite available
Oversized gas grills + Outdoor fireplace
Pet friendly w/ Package System
Reserved garage parking
Pool & spa + Shuffleboard and pool table
Fitness & Yoga rooms with two Pelaton bikes, treadmills, stair climbers, ellipticals, and weights.
Security cameras + Controlled Access, Call-In box
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/239720
Property Id 239720
(RLNE5717284)