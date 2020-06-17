All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1470 Delgany St 0518.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1470 Delgany St 0518
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1470 Delgany St 0518

1470 Delgany Street · (720) 730-6797
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Downtown Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1470 Delgany Street, Denver, CO 80202
Downtown Denver

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit 0518 · Avail. now

$1,416

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 572 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
hot tub
yoga
ONE MONTH FREE: Modern Bright Studio in Mid-Rise - Property Id: 239720

ONE MONTH FREE SPECIAL, plus waived app and admin fees.

Walking distance to fine dining, tasteful nightlife, great coffee, engaging art, outdoor activities and world-class sports venues. Our condo grade build creates a peaceful, yet urban atmosphere for your home!

APARTMENT AMENITIES:
Granite countertops w/ Stainless appliances
Wood flooring w/ Carpeted bedrooms
Full size washer and dryer
Walk-in shower, frameless glass
Spacious private balconies
Two interior color palettes.
Acoustic wall systems w/ Sound isolation mats
Condominium grade windows

PROPERTY AMENITIES:
Two entrances at Wewatta & Delgany
City view sky lounge + Guest suite available
Oversized gas grills + Outdoor fireplace
Pet friendly w/ Package System
Reserved garage parking
Pool & spa + Shuffleboard and pool table
Oversized gas grills + Outdoor fireplace
Fitness & Yoga rooms with two Pelaton bikes, treadmills, stair climbers, ellipticals, and weights.
Security cameras + Controlled Access, Call-In box
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/239720
Property Id 239720

(RLNE5717284)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1470 Delgany St 0518 have any available units?
1470 Delgany St 0518 has a unit available for $1,416 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1470 Delgany St 0518 have?
Some of 1470 Delgany St 0518's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1470 Delgany St 0518 currently offering any rent specials?
1470 Delgany St 0518 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1470 Delgany St 0518 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1470 Delgany St 0518 is pet friendly.
Does 1470 Delgany St 0518 offer parking?
Yes, 1470 Delgany St 0518 does offer parking.
Does 1470 Delgany St 0518 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1470 Delgany St 0518 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1470 Delgany St 0518 have a pool?
Yes, 1470 Delgany St 0518 has a pool.
Does 1470 Delgany St 0518 have accessible units?
No, 1470 Delgany St 0518 does not have accessible units.
Does 1470 Delgany St 0518 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1470 Delgany St 0518 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1470 Delgany St 0518?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Wellshire Apartments
2499 S Colorado Blvd
Denver, CO 80222
Country Club Towers II & III
1101 E Bayaud Ave
Denver, CO 80209
Advenir Bear Valley
3550 S Kendall St
Denver, CO 80235
The Trocadero Apartments
3755 Tennyson St
Denver, CO 80212
7/S Denver Haus
175 E 7th Ave
Denver, CO 80203
The Kent Apartments
3400 E 17th Ave
Denver, CO 80206
Gateway Park
4255 Kittredge St
Denver, CO 80239
Alara Union Station
1975 19th St
Denver, CO 80202

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity