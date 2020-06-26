1459 Yates St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Available 09/01/19 Stunning 3 BR Townhouse - 2 blks from Sloan's Lake - Property Id: 136729



Stunning townhome. Just 2 blks from Sloan's Lake! High end finishes, incl. stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, & quartz counter tops in kitchen & baths. Private patio off living area, hardwood floors on the main level, carpet & custom tile on 2nd & 3rd floors, attached 1-car garage, half bath, air conditioning, cable hookup, & gas fireplace.

Master suite has extra-large shower and walk-in closet. Maytag washer/dryer on 2nd floor. Large bath on 2nd floor & bedroom with west-facing views. Third floor has 3rd bedroom/office space & access to deck & entertaining area with wet bar.



Owner pays trash and sewer. Tenant pays Gas, Electric, Water, Cable, Internet, Phone



Cats allowed. $300 non-refundable pet deposit per pet plus $25/month pet rent.



Four blocks to Sheridan Light Rail stop. Target & King Soopers 4 blocks. Easy walk to Alamo Draft House, Sloan's Lake Tap & Burger, Starbucks, and Little Man Ice Cream. Club Pilates & Planet Fitness nearby.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/136729p

No Dogs Allowed



