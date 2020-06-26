All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:46 AM

1459 Yates St

1459 Yates Street · No Longer Available
Location

1459 Yates Street, Denver, CO 80204
West Colfax

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Available 09/01/19 Stunning 3 BR Townhouse - 2 blks from Sloan's Lake - Property Id: 136729

Stunning townhome. Just 2 blks from Sloan's Lake! High end finishes, incl. stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, & quartz counter tops in kitchen & baths. Private patio off living area, hardwood floors on the main level, carpet & custom tile on 2nd & 3rd floors, attached 1-car garage, half bath, air conditioning, cable hookup, & gas fireplace.
Master suite has extra-large shower and walk-in closet. Maytag washer/dryer on 2nd floor. Large bath on 2nd floor & bedroom with west-facing views. Third floor has 3rd bedroom/office space & access to deck & entertaining area with wet bar.

Owner pays trash and sewer. Tenant pays Gas, Electric, Water, Cable, Internet, Phone

Cats allowed. $300 non-refundable pet deposit per pet plus $25/month pet rent.

Four blocks to Sheridan Light Rail stop. Target & King Soopers 4 blocks. Easy walk to Alamo Draft House, Sloan's Lake Tap & Burger, Starbucks, and Little Man Ice Cream. Club Pilates & Planet Fitness nearby.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/136729p
Property Id 136729

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5019963)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1459 Yates St have any available units?
1459 Yates St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1459 Yates St have?
Some of 1459 Yates St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1459 Yates St currently offering any rent specials?
1459 Yates St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1459 Yates St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1459 Yates St is pet friendly.
Does 1459 Yates St offer parking?
Yes, 1459 Yates St offers parking.
Does 1459 Yates St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1459 Yates St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1459 Yates St have a pool?
No, 1459 Yates St does not have a pool.
Does 1459 Yates St have accessible units?
No, 1459 Yates St does not have accessible units.
Does 1459 Yates St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1459 Yates St has units with dishwashers.
