1459 Detroit St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/062f01605d ---- Wall-to-wall bedroom closet Bike parking Secure gated entry Air conditioning unit Laundry on site Walking distance to over 50 restaurants, boutique shops, pubs, grocery stores, salons, and other small businesses Parking - $50/month (if available) $45 Application fee $600 Security deposit $50 Flat monthly utility fee (covers use of water, sewer, and trash) - Tenant billed separately for electricity One small pet (25 lbs or under) acceptable with one time $250 non-refundable pet fee and $25/month pet rent Rental qualifications applicants must have: - Monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent - No felony or ANY violent crime (including assault and domestic violence) convictions within the previous 5 years - No convictions of meth & amphetamine, homicide, or stalking related offenses - No prior or current registered sex offenders - No prior housing evictions - No unpaid rental collections - No open bankruptcies Disclaimer: Images are of a similar unit - Exact finishes & appliance brands are subject to change - Thank you for viewing - Contact Deerwoods today - (303) 756 3300