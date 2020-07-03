All apartments in Denver
Last updated September 13 2019 at 3:40 AM

1459 Detroit St

1459 Detroit Street · No Longer Available
Location

1459 Detroit Street, Denver, CO 80206
Congress Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/062f01605d ---- Wall-to-wall bedroom closet Bike parking Secure gated entry Air conditioning unit Laundry on site Walking distance to over 50 restaurants, boutique shops, pubs, grocery stores, salons, and other small businesses Parking - $50/month (if available) $45 Application fee $600 Security deposit $50 Flat monthly utility fee (covers use of water, sewer, and trash) - Tenant billed separately for electricity One small pet (25 lbs or under) acceptable with one time $250 non-refundable pet fee and $25/month pet rent Rental qualifications applicants must have: - Monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent - No felony or ANY violent crime (including assault and domestic violence) convictions within the previous 5 years - No convictions of meth & amphetamine, homicide, or stalking related offenses - No prior or current registered sex offenders - No prior housing evictions - No unpaid rental collections - No open bankruptcies Disclaimer: Images are of a similar unit - Exact finishes & appliance brands are subject to change - Thank you for viewing - Contact Deerwoods today - (303) 756 3300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1459 Detroit St have any available units?
1459 Detroit St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1459 Detroit St have?
Some of 1459 Detroit St's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1459 Detroit St currently offering any rent specials?
1459 Detroit St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1459 Detroit St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1459 Detroit St is pet friendly.
Does 1459 Detroit St offer parking?
Yes, 1459 Detroit St offers parking.
Does 1459 Detroit St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1459 Detroit St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1459 Detroit St have a pool?
No, 1459 Detroit St does not have a pool.
Does 1459 Detroit St have accessible units?
No, 1459 Detroit St does not have accessible units.
Does 1459 Detroit St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1459 Detroit St does not have units with dishwashers.

