Last updated June 12 2019 at 4:23 AM

1457 W. 36th Avenue

1457 West 36th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1457 West 36th Avenue, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Right in the middle of everything. 2 dedicated private off-street parking spaces steps from the back door! - 2 bedroom, 1 bath, - newer furnace - Water included in rent, Denver county provides free trash pickup & recycling - Tenant responsible for electric / gas, cable TV and internet - Maintenance free landscaping - Conveniently located near all the hottest restaurants, bars, fitness facilities, markets and sporting venues in Denver - Easy access to I-70 and I-25 - Cheap Uber fares to downtown and sports venues. - Close to B-Cycle station - Bicycle distance to 32nd Ave nightlife district and all Highlands hotspots, Sloans Lake, Tennyson St Corridor, Pedestrian Bridge, LoDo, LoHi, Berkeley, Coors Field, Sports Authority Field, & Pepsi Center
KEY FEATURES
Bedrooms: 2 Bed
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Parking: 2 off street parking spaces, 1 in garage

Laundry: Washer/Dryer in unit

DESCRIPTION
Move in ready now! Sorry, no pets.

- 2 dedicated private off-street parking spaces steps from the back door!
- 2 bedroom, 1 bath,
- newer furnace
- Water included in rent, Denver county provides free trash pickup & recycling
- Tenant responsible for electric / gas, cable TV and internet
- Maintenance free landscaping
- Conveniently located near all the hottest restaurants, bars, fitness facilities, markets and sporting venues in Denver
- Easy access to I-70 and I-25
- Cheap Uber fares to downtown and sports venues.
- Close to B-Cycle station
- Bicycle distance to 32nd Ave nightlife district and all Highlands hotspots, Sloans Lake, Tennyson St Corridor, Pedestrian Bridge, LoDo, LoHi, Berkeley, Coors Field, Sports Authority Field, & Pepsi Center

LEASE TERMS:
No Section 8.
$35 application fee per adult.
Security deposit required as soon as you pass application process, then full monthly rent required at the time of move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

