1457 W. 36th Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage gym some paid utils

Right in the middle of everything. 2 dedicated private off-street parking spaces steps from the back door! - 2 bedroom, 1 bath, - newer furnace - Water included in rent, Denver county provides free trash pickup & recycling - Tenant responsible for electric / gas, cable TV and internet - Maintenance free landscaping - Conveniently located near all the hottest restaurants, bars, fitness facilities, markets and sporting venues in Denver - Easy access to I-70 and I-25 - Cheap Uber fares to downtown and sports venues. - Close to B-Cycle station - Bicycle distance to 32nd Ave nightlife district and all Highlands hotspots, Sloans Lake, Tennyson St Corridor, Pedestrian Bridge, LoDo, LoHi, Berkeley, Coors Field, Sports Authority Field, & Pepsi Center

KEY FEATURES

Bedrooms: 2 Bed

Bathrooms: 1 Bath

Parking: 2 off street parking spaces, 1 in garage



Laundry: Washer/Dryer in unit



DESCRIPTION

Move in ready now! Sorry, no pets.



- 2 dedicated private off-street parking spaces steps from the back door!

- 2 bedroom, 1 bath,

- newer furnace

- Water included in rent, Denver county provides free trash pickup & recycling

- Tenant responsible for electric / gas, cable TV and internet

- Maintenance free landscaping

- Conveniently located near all the hottest restaurants, bars, fitness facilities, markets and sporting venues in Denver

- Easy access to I-70 and I-25

- Cheap Uber fares to downtown and sports venues.

- Close to B-Cycle station

- Bicycle distance to 32nd Ave nightlife district and all Highlands hotspots, Sloans Lake, Tennyson St Corridor, Pedestrian Bridge, LoDo, LoHi, Berkeley, Coors Field, Sports Authority Field, & Pepsi Center



LEASE TERMS:

No Section 8.

$35 application fee per adult.

Security deposit required as soon as you pass application process, then full monthly rent required at the time of move-in.