Last updated April 28 2019 at 1:41 PM

1457 Jasmine Street

1457 Jasmine Street · No Longer Available
Location

1457 Jasmine Street, Denver, CO 80220
Montclair

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/aa97c990fe ----
Jasmine Apartments are a small group of apartment homes, with large open floor plans, hardwood floors, updated kitchens, tons of closet space and feature an in-unit washer and dryer. The complex offers recycling and large landscaped lawns. Limited covered parking is available at an additional charge.
Mayfair is a cozy neighborhood just 5 miles east of downtown Denver. Local businesses pepper the neighborhood, including Copper Door Coffee Roasters, 4Gs Mexican Family Restaurant, City Floral Garden Center, Solera Restaurant, and Marczyk Fine Foods.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

