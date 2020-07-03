1451 Detroit St

All apartments in Denver
Location

1451 Detroit Street, Denver, CO 80206
Congress Park

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
coffee bar
air conditioning
clubhouse
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0336dcd0d9 ----

- Matching black appliances
- Designer plank flooring
- Air conditioning unit
- Denver City Park minutes away by foot
- Secured bike parking on site
- Wall-to-wall bedroom closet with mirrored glass doors
- Beautiful dark-wood kitchen cabinetry
- Walking distance to over 50 area restaurants, pubs, salons, coffee shops, book stores, theaters, and more!
- Sprouts farmers market located near by

$45 App fee
$600 Security deposit
$50 Flat monthly utility fee. Tenant billed separately for electric.
$50/mo for optional reserved parking space (if available)
Small pet (25 lbs or under) acceptable with one-time $250 pet fee and $25 monthly pet rent

Rental qualifications applicants must have:
- Combined monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent
- No felony charges or convictions within the previous 10 years
- No violent criminal history or record of sex-related offenses
- No prior housing evictions
- No unpaid rental collections
- No open bankruptcies

Walk to:
Sprouts Farmers Market | City Park Farmer\'s Market | Tattered Cover Book Store | The Uber Sausage | Pizza Express | Pepper Asian Bistro | Pete\'s Gyros | Saucy Bombay | Chocolate Lab | Pete\'s Greek Town Cafe | The Ethiopian | Bar Max | Rock Bar | Gourmet Spoon | Southside Bar | Annie\'s Cafe | File and Style | Bad Kitty Salon | Trattoria Stella | Hollywood Nails | Atomic Provisions | Denver Biscuit Company | Fat Sully\'s Pizza | BC Barber | Bluebird Theater | SpiritWays | To the Wind Bistro | Mile High Sliders | Goosetown Tavern | Mezcal | Babooshka | Tommy\'s Thai | PS Lounge | Enzo\'s Pizza | Bastien\'s | Heidi\'s Brooklyn Deli | Steve\'s Snappin\' Dogs | Milkroll Creamery | Cerebral Brewery | Humble Pie Store | Lost Lake Lounge | Chick-fil-A | Good Time Burgers | Omonia Bakery | The Goods | Twist and Shout Records | Henderson\'s Lounge | Sie Film Center | Fresh and Flea Market | Bar Max | Jimmy John\'s | Onikawa\'s Japanese Restaurants | Tacos Tequila Whiskey | Three Lion\'s Wind | Brik on York | Noodles and Company | Grand China | Manton Massage Clinic | Massage Therapy Institute of Colorado | Popeye\'s Louisiana Kitchen | Lion\'s Lair | Denver Museum of Nature and Science | Denver Zoo | SAME Cafe | Mulberries Cake Shop | Illegal Pete\'s | Pete Cafe | Pete\'s Satire Lounge | Squire Lounge | Izu Sushi | Cheesman Park

Thanks for viewing!

Contact Deerwoods today! (303)-756-3300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1451 Detroit St have any available units?
1451 Detroit St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1451 Detroit St have?
Some of 1451 Detroit St's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1451 Detroit St currently offering any rent specials?
1451 Detroit St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1451 Detroit St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1451 Detroit St is pet friendly.
Does 1451 Detroit St offer parking?
Yes, 1451 Detroit St offers parking.
Does 1451 Detroit St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1451 Detroit St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1451 Detroit St have a pool?
No, 1451 Detroit St does not have a pool.
Does 1451 Detroit St have accessible units?
No, 1451 Detroit St does not have accessible units.
Does 1451 Detroit St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1451 Detroit St does not have units with dishwashers.

