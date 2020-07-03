1451 Detroit St

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0336dcd0d9 ----
- Matching black appliances
- Designer plank flooring
- Air conditioning unit
- Denver City Park minutes away by foot
- Secured bike parking on site
- Wall-to-wall bedroom closet with mirrored glass doors
- Beautiful dark-wood kitchen cabinetry
- Walking distance to over 50 area restaurants, pubs, salons, coffee shops, book stores, theaters, and more!
- Sprouts farmers market located near by
$45 App fee
$600 Security deposit
$50 Flat monthly utility fee. Tenant billed separately for electric.
$50/mo for optional reserved parking space (if available)
Small pet (25 lbs or under) acceptable with one-time $250 pet fee and $25 monthly pet rent
Rental qualifications applicants must have:
- Combined monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent
- No felony charges or convictions within the previous 10 years
- No violent criminal history or record of sex-related offenses
- No prior housing evictions
- No unpaid rental collections
- No open bankruptcies
Walk to:
Sprouts Farmers Market | City Park Farmer\'s Market | Tattered Cover Book Store | The Uber Sausage | Pizza Express | Pepper Asian Bistro | Pete\'s Gyros | Saucy Bombay | Chocolate Lab | Pete\'s Greek Town Cafe | The Ethiopian | Bar Max | Rock Bar | Gourmet Spoon | Southside Bar | Annie\'s Cafe | File and Style | Bad Kitty Salon | Trattoria Stella | Hollywood Nails | Atomic Provisions | Denver Biscuit Company | Fat Sully\'s Pizza | BC Barber | Bluebird Theater | SpiritWays | To the Wind Bistro | Mile High Sliders | Goosetown Tavern | Mezcal | Babooshka | Tommy\'s Thai | PS Lounge | Enzo\'s Pizza | Bastien\'s | Heidi\'s Brooklyn Deli | Steve\'s Snappin\' Dogs | Milkroll Creamery | Cerebral Brewery | Humble Pie Store | Lost Lake Lounge | Chick-fil-A | Good Time Burgers | Omonia Bakery | The Goods | Twist and Shout Records | Henderson\'s Lounge | Sie Film Center | Fresh and Flea Market | Bar Max | Jimmy John\'s | Onikawa\'s Japanese Restaurants | Tacos Tequila Whiskey | Three Lion\'s Wind | Brik on York | Noodles and Company | Grand China | Manton Massage Clinic | Massage Therapy Institute of Colorado | Popeye\'s Louisiana Kitchen | Lion\'s Lair | Denver Museum of Nature and Science | Denver Zoo | SAME Cafe | Mulberries Cake Shop | Illegal Pete\'s | Pete Cafe | Pete\'s Satire Lounge | Squire Lounge | Izu Sushi | Cheesman Park
Thanks for viewing!
Contact Deerwoods today! (303)-756-3300