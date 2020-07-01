Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated ceiling fan courtyard

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/362f7320af ---- Contact Us: RIO Real Estate Leasing Windsor leasing@rio-realestate.com Phone: 303-733-0487 -Recently Renovated -Spacious -Top-Floor Apartment -Walking distance to the Ogden, Fillmore, several restaurants and bars 1449 Emerson Street 12 Month Lease $1225 Monthly Rent $50 Flat Monthly Utility Fee: covers use of water, trash, gas, sewage, and heat TENANT billed independently for electricity use through Xcel Energy $50 Parking spot Available $400 Security Deposit* $45 Application Fee (per person) No Pets, Please! QUALIFICATIONS - Must make twice the amount of rent per month - Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings) - No collections - No Rental Debt - No Evictions - No Criminal History **Deposit subject to change pending results of background check * We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account. Contact Us: RIO Real Estate Leasing Windsor leasing@rio-realestate.com Phone: 303-733-0487 Thank you very much for your time and interest! *Pictures shown in this ad are to market the availability of the apartment(s) and the building itself. Pictures displayed in this ad may not be the exact unit, although they are similar. Please book a tour to ensure the floor plan of the apartment prior to leasing. * *approximate square footage *