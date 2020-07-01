All apartments in Denver
Last updated September 4 2019 at 4:25 PM

1449 Emerson

1449 North Emerson Street · No Longer Available
Location

1449 North Emerson Street, Denver, CO 80218
Capitol Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
courtyard
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/362f7320af ---- Contact Us: RIO Real Estate Leasing Windsor leasing@rio-realestate.com Phone: 303-733-0487 -Recently Renovated -Spacious -Top-Floor Apartment -Walking distance to the Ogden, Fillmore, several restaurants and bars 1449 Emerson Street 12 Month Lease $1225 Monthly Rent $50 Flat Monthly Utility Fee: covers use of water, trash, gas, sewage, and heat TENANT billed independently for electricity use through Xcel Energy $50 Parking spot Available $400 Security Deposit* $45 Application Fee (per person) No Pets, Please! QUALIFICATIONS - Must make twice the amount of rent per month - Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings) - No collections - No Rental Debt - No Evictions - No Criminal History **Deposit subject to change pending results of background check * We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account. Contact Us: RIO Real Estate Leasing Windsor leasing@rio-realestate.com Phone: 303-733-0487 Thank you very much for your time and interest! *Pictures shown in this ad are to market the availability of the apartment(s) and the building itself. Pictures displayed in this ad may not be the exact unit, although they are similar. Please book a tour to ensure the floor plan of the apartment prior to leasing. * *approximate square footage *

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1449 Emerson have any available units?
1449 Emerson doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1449 Emerson have?
Some of 1449 Emerson's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1449 Emerson currently offering any rent specials?
1449 Emerson is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1449 Emerson pet-friendly?
No, 1449 Emerson is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1449 Emerson offer parking?
Yes, 1449 Emerson offers parking.
Does 1449 Emerson have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1449 Emerson does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1449 Emerson have a pool?
No, 1449 Emerson does not have a pool.
Does 1449 Emerson have accessible units?
No, 1449 Emerson does not have accessible units.
Does 1449 Emerson have units with dishwashers?
No, 1449 Emerson does not have units with dishwashers.

