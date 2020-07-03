1441 N Pennsylvania St Apt 16

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3a52a15020 ---- This charming and historic condo in the heart of Capitol Hill. Recently renovated walk-up third-floor unit has granite counters and stainless steel appliances with tile in the kitchen and bathroom and hardwood floors throughout the rest of the apartment. Can be one or two bedrooms, and includes exposed brick walls, 10 foot ceilings, and the original gears from a mechanical elevator. It is private and quiet, with only one shared wall and large picture windows facing a neighboring garden and low-traffic alley.Close to the best of Capitol Hill- coffee, bars, Molly Brown House Museum, Denver Art Museum, the Public Library, and more. Includes keyed storage unit in building basement. Shared laundry in basement. Landlord will pay Heat, Electricity, Water, Sewer and Trash. Tenant responsible for Cable/Internet if desired. Dog friendly, No Cats please. See Leasing Manager for full lease details and requirements. Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party websites Historic Home Secured Building Shared Laundry Coin Op Vaulted Ceilings