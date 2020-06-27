All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 24 2019 at 9:55 AM

144 S Broadway Pearl

144 South Broadway · No Longer Available
Location

144 South Broadway, Denver, CO 80209
Speer

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
1 Bedroom South Broadway - Property Id: 139634

Located along Denver's hip South Broadway area, Windsor at Broadway Station is the perfect combination of luxury and convenience, offering an urban lifestyle in a luxury community setting. Our location boasts some of the best restaurants, shops and entertainment in the area, all within walking distance. And getting to Downtown Denver is as easy as walking to the light rail station just minutes away. Our contemporary one and two bedroom downtown Denver apartments include all the modern luxuries you desire with gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, full size washer and dryers, private balconies and amazing views. Invite your friends over to take advantage of our countless five-star, resort-style amenities whether you are relaxing pool-side or soaking in the spa, catching the game on any one of our flat screen TVs, or playing a friendly game of billiards in our oversized clubroom you are sure to have a great time.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/139634p
Property Id 139634

(RLNE5041433)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 144 S Broadway Pearl have any available units?
144 S Broadway Pearl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 144 S Broadway Pearl have?
Some of 144 S Broadway Pearl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 144 S Broadway Pearl currently offering any rent specials?
144 S Broadway Pearl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 144 S Broadway Pearl pet-friendly?
Yes, 144 S Broadway Pearl is pet friendly.
Does 144 S Broadway Pearl offer parking?
No, 144 S Broadway Pearl does not offer parking.
Does 144 S Broadway Pearl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 144 S Broadway Pearl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 144 S Broadway Pearl have a pool?
Yes, 144 S Broadway Pearl has a pool.
Does 144 S Broadway Pearl have accessible units?
No, 144 S Broadway Pearl does not have accessible units.
Does 144 S Broadway Pearl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 144 S Broadway Pearl has units with dishwashers.
