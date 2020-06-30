All apartments in Denver
1434 N. Corona Street 5
1434 N. Corona Street 5

1434 Corona Street · No Longer Available
Location

1434 Corona Street, Denver, CO 80218
Capitol Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Unit 5 Available 03/01/20 Corona - Property Id: 206915

800 SqFt - Top Floor Unit - 2 Bedroom - Good size Closet
Full bath - Nice size Kitchen - Gas stove/oven - Large Fridge
Hardwood Floors - Large Windows for plenty of Light
Central Heat and A/C with couple Thermostats

$1,550/month - $1,000 Security deposit
Available: March 1

Controlled entry - Reserved parking-$50/month
On-site laundry - Non-smoking building
1 year lease

Contact: Jim by phone at 720-294-1266
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/206915
Property Id 206915

(RLNE5486730)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1434 N. Corona Street 5 have any available units?
1434 N. Corona Street 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1434 N. Corona Street 5 have?
Some of 1434 N. Corona Street 5's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1434 N. Corona Street 5 currently offering any rent specials?
1434 N. Corona Street 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1434 N. Corona Street 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1434 N. Corona Street 5 is pet friendly.
Does 1434 N. Corona Street 5 offer parking?
Yes, 1434 N. Corona Street 5 offers parking.
Does 1434 N. Corona Street 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1434 N. Corona Street 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1434 N. Corona Street 5 have a pool?
No, 1434 N. Corona Street 5 does not have a pool.
Does 1434 N. Corona Street 5 have accessible units?
No, 1434 N. Corona Street 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 1434 N. Corona Street 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1434 N. Corona Street 5 does not have units with dishwashers.

