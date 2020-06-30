1434 N. Corona Street 5

Amenities
Unit 5 Available 03/01/20 Corona - Property Id: 206915
800 SqFt - Top Floor Unit - 2 Bedroom - Good size Closet
Full bath - Nice size Kitchen - Gas stove/oven - Large Fridge
Hardwood Floors - Large Windows for plenty of Light
Central Heat and A/C with couple Thermostats
$1,550/month - $1,000 Security deposit
Available: March 1
Controlled entry - Reserved parking-$50/month
On-site laundry - Non-smoking building
1 year lease
Contact: Jim by phone at 720-294-1266
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/206915
Property Id 206915
(RLNE5486730)