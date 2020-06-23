1426 South Race Street

Amenities

AVAILABILITY DATE: March 25, 2019

PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 dogs permitted with size/breed approval.



• Property Description •



DESCRIPTION:

* 4 bed 2 bath

* 2610 sf

* Chef’s kitchen with cherry cabinets and commercial range

* Beautiful exposed woodwork

* Finished basement level offers a large family room and a 4th (non - conforming) bedroom; please note ceiling in basement is low

* Large fenced back yard with huge outdoor kitchen

* Sprinkler system

* Outdoor sauna!



GARAGE/PARKING: 2 car garage (detached)

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.

FURNISHED: No

PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family, Detached

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash & Water

AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $200 in summer, $200 in winter

YARD: Private fenced yard with huge patio!

AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C

LAWN CARE: Tenant responsible for lawncare and snow removal



• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •



CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases

APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)

TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 for 3 beds or less, $100 for 4 beds, $125 for 5 beds or more (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)

PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, $500 for 3-4 pets. Pets are also subject to an additional security deposit.

GUARANTORS / COSIGNERS: Must complete the same application.

LEASE LENGTH: 12 months

LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: No

HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: N/A

HOA FEE: Paid for by the Owner

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: N/A



HOLD FEE: We do not hold properties for a fee. A property is removed from the market when an applicant has been approved and signed the lease.



PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management

LEASING AGENT: Tyler Howell



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



