All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1426 South Race Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1426 South Race Street
Last updated April 16 2019 at 10:01 PM

1426 South Race Street

1426 South Race Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Wash Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1426 South Race Street, Denver, CO 80210
Wash Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
sauna
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
sauna
NOW LEASED! Gorgeous home with chef's kitchen and outdoor sauna!

AVAILABILITY DATE: March 25, 2019
PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 dogs permitted with size/breed approval.

USE THIS LINK TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING (click either "Schedule Agent Showing" or "Enter Property Yourself"):

https://secure.rently.com/properties/848332?source=marketing

• Property Description •

DESCRIPTION:
* 4 bed 2 bath
* 2610 sf
* Chef’s kitchen with cherry cabinets and commercial range
* Beautiful exposed woodwork
* Finished basement level offers a large family room and a 4th (non - conforming) bedroom; please note ceiling in basement is low
* Large fenced back yard with huge outdoor kitchen
* Sprinkler system
* Outdoor sauna!

GARAGE/PARKING: 2 car garage (detached)
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family, Detached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash & Water
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $200 in summer, $200 in winter
YARD: Private fenced yard with huge patio!
AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsible for lawncare and snow removal

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 for 3 beds or less, $100 for 4 beds, $125 for 5 beds or more (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, $500 for 3-4 pets. Pets are also subject to an additional security deposit.
GUARANTORS / COSIGNERS: Must complete the same application.
LEASE LENGTH: 12 months
LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: No
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: N/A
HOA FEE: Paid for by the Owner
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: N/A

HOLD FEE: We do not hold properties for a fee. A property is removed from the market when an applicant has been approved and signed the lease.

PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Tyler Howell

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

Use this link to apply:

https://secure.rently.com/properties/848332?source=marketing

Click Apply Now
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1426 South Race Street have any available units?
1426 South Race Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1426 South Race Street have?
Some of 1426 South Race Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1426 South Race Street currently offering any rent specials?
1426 South Race Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1426 South Race Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1426 South Race Street is pet friendly.
Does 1426 South Race Street offer parking?
Yes, 1426 South Race Street offers parking.
Does 1426 South Race Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1426 South Race Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1426 South Race Street have a pool?
No, 1426 South Race Street does not have a pool.
Does 1426 South Race Street have accessible units?
No, 1426 South Race Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1426 South Race Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1426 South Race Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Confluence
1441 Little Raven St
Denver, CO 80202
Country Club Towers II & III
1101 E Bayaud Ave
Denver, CO 80209
Parliament
4363 S Quebec St
Denver, CO 80237
Carriage Place
4875 DTC Blvd.
Denver, CO 80237
24 PLACE
2421 S Gaylord St
Denver, CO 80210
One Observatory Park
2360 E Evans Ave
Denver, CO 80210
White Palace
1 E Bayaud Ave
Denver, CO 80209
The Villages at Curtis Park
2855 Arapahoe St
Denver, CO 80205

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University