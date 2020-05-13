All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 30 2020 at 3:01 PM

1425 E 31st Avenue

1425 East 31st Avenue · No Longer Available
See all
See all
See all
See all
See all

Location

1425 East 31st Avenue, Denver, CO 80205
Whittier

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
coffee bar
This GORGEOUS modern carriage house features abundant light, and top of the line design. This is a rare opportunity to live or work in this new architectural masterpiece in the center of the tree-lined streets of Whittier. This neighborhood features walkability to the best restaurants, entertainment, galleries, coffee shops and public transportation-RiNo is only a 10 minute walk! Built in 2018, this modernist masterpiece was designed by the award winning architect Christian Butler/Studio Limited. All the necessities built in the most elegant form, perfect for dwelling or creating art! Located within two blocks of the RTD L line and within a similar distance to multiple bus lines. Design elements include, Quartz stone counter tops, Designer tiles, white oak hard wood floors, washer dryer, gated secured private entrance, private outdoor space, and keypads on all doors. A modern masterpiece offers the best of design and privacy no attached neighbors AVAIL: 06/01

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1425 E 31st Avenue have any available units?
1425 E 31st Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 1425 E 31st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1425 E 31st Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1425 E 31st Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1425 E 31st Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1425 E 31st Avenue offer parking?
No, 1425 E 31st Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1425 E 31st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1425 E 31st Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1425 E 31st Avenue have a pool?
No, 1425 E 31st Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1425 E 31st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1425 E 31st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1425 E 31st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1425 E 31st Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1425 E 31st Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1425 E 31st Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

