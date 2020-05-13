1425 E 31st Avenue

Amenities

This GORGEOUS modern carriage house features abundant light, and top of the line design. This is a rare opportunity to live or work in this new architectural masterpiece in the center of the tree-lined streets of Whittier. This neighborhood features walkability to the best restaurants, entertainment, galleries, coffee shops and public transportation-RiNo is only a 10 minute walk! Built in 2018, this modernist masterpiece was designed by the award winning architect Christian Butler/Studio Limited. All the necessities built in the most elegant form, perfect for dwelling or creating art! Located within two blocks of the RTD L line and within a similar distance to multiple bus lines. Design elements include, Quartz stone counter tops, Designer tiles, white oak hard wood floors, washer dryer, gated secured private entrance, private outdoor space, and keypads on all doors. A modern masterpiece offers the best of design and privacy no attached neighbors AVAIL: 06/01