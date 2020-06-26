All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 26 2019 at 4:25 PM

1424 Pennsylvania St

1424 North Pennsylvania Street · No Longer Available
Location

1424 North Pennsylvania Street, Denver, CO 80203
Capitol Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a7fc5d5029 ---- CONTACT US: RIO Real Estate Leasing leasing@rio-realestate.com Phone: 303-733-0487 - Top floor! - Corner unit! - Large windows, lots of natural light! - Hardwood floors! - Less than 5 blocks from downtown Denver! 1424 Pennsylvania Street #201 12-Month Lease $1100 Rent $50 Flat Monthly Utility Fee (covers use of water, trash, gas, wastewater discharge, and heat. tenant billed independently for metered electricity use.) $400 Security Deposit* $45 Application Fee (per person) $100 One-time Pet Fee Plus $30 Per-month Pet Rent for Cats (per pet. cats only, please.) QUALIFICATIONS - Must make twice the amount of rent per month - Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings) - No collections - No Rental Debt - No Evictions - No Criminal History **Deposit subject to change pending results of background check * We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account. CONTACT US: RIO Real Estate Leasing leasing@rio-realestate.com Phone: 303-733-0487 Also due to the extremely high call volume we kindly ask that you leave a voicemail if prompted. Thank you very much for your time and interest! *Pictures shown in this ad are to market the availability of the apartment(s) and the building itself. Pictures displayed in this ad may not be the exact unit, although they are similar. Please book a tour to ensure the floor plan of the apartment prior to leasing. * Wash Park, Washington Park, Denver Country Club, Downtown Denver, Cherry Creek, Cherry Creek North, Cherry Creek Mall, Capitol Hill, Capital Hill, Cheesman Park, Platt Park, University of Denver, DU, Congress Park, City Park, Baker, Gov\'s Park, Governer\'s Park, Govnr\'s Park, Governor\'s Park, Cap Hill, Uptown, Downtown, Downtown Denver, One Bedroom, 1 Bedroom, 1 Bed, 1 BD, 1 BR, 1-bed, One Bedroom, One-bedroom, One Bed, One-bed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1424 Pennsylvania St have any available units?
1424 Pennsylvania St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 1424 Pennsylvania St currently offering any rent specials?
1424 Pennsylvania St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1424 Pennsylvania St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1424 Pennsylvania St is pet friendly.
Does 1424 Pennsylvania St offer parking?
No, 1424 Pennsylvania St does not offer parking.
Does 1424 Pennsylvania St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1424 Pennsylvania St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1424 Pennsylvania St have a pool?
No, 1424 Pennsylvania St does not have a pool.
Does 1424 Pennsylvania St have accessible units?
No, 1424 Pennsylvania St does not have accessible units.
Does 1424 Pennsylvania St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1424 Pennsylvania St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1424 Pennsylvania St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1424 Pennsylvania St does not have units with air conditioning.
