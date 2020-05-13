All apartments in Denver
1415 Cook St

1415 Cook Street · No Longer Available
Location

1415 Cook Street, Denver, CO 80206
Congress Park

Amenities

ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/066d45c0ef ---- 1415 Cook #103 - Beautiful Studio Apartment! Contact Us: RIO Real Estate Management Leasing leasing@rio-realestate.com Phone: 303-733-0487 *Pictures shown in this ad are to market the availability of the apartment(s) and the building itself. Pictures displayed in this ad may not be the exact unit, although they are similar. Please book a tour to ensure the floor plan of the apartment prior to leasing. * 12-Month Lease $1025 Rent $65 Flat Monthly Utility Fee (covers use of water, trash, gas, wastewater discharge, and heat. tenant billed independently for metered electricity use.) $400 Security Deposit $45 Application Fee (per person) QUALIFICATIONS - Must make twice the amount of rent per month - Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings) - No collections - No Rental Debt - No Evictions - No Criminal History **Deposit subject to change pending results of background check * We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account. If seeking a move date on or shortly after the listed date-of-availability please call 303-733-0487 to schedule a tour and be prepared to state the full address of this unit when calling (1415 Cook). Also due to the extremely high call volume we kindly ask that you leave a voicemail if prompted. Thank you very much for your time and interest! CALL US TODAY FOR SHOW TIME AVAILABILITY! Leasing Coordinator leasing: 303-733-0487 leasing@pinnaclerem.com SHOWMOJO LINK ________________________________________ See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at: http://schedule-a-tour.com/lc/226b02b0af This link is not a hyperlink, please copy. :-( *Times that are available online are the only times available for showing per property.* *Pictures shown in this ad are to market the availability of the apartment(s) and the building itself. Pictures displayed in this ad may not be the exact unit, although they are similar. Please book a tour to ensure the floor plan of the apartment prior to leasing. *

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1415 Cook St have any available units?
1415 Cook St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 1415 Cook St currently offering any rent specials?
1415 Cook St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1415 Cook St pet-friendly?
No, 1415 Cook St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1415 Cook St offer parking?
No, 1415 Cook St does not offer parking.
Does 1415 Cook St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1415 Cook St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1415 Cook St have a pool?
No, 1415 Cook St does not have a pool.
Does 1415 Cook St have accessible units?
No, 1415 Cook St does not have accessible units.
Does 1415 Cook St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1415 Cook St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1415 Cook St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1415 Cook St does not have units with air conditioning.

