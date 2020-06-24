1412 S Osage St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

Sunny 3 bed 1 bath House w/carport by Park - Property Id: 110610



Available April 2, 2019- must sign lease by 4/5/19

3 bedroom 1 bathroom, 1008 square feet, brick ranch house w/carport. Fenced yard. 1 block from Ruby Hill Park Leavitt Pavilion. Swamp cooler, covered back patio, utility shed, washer/dryer as is, Fresh Paint.

NO Pets, NO SMOKING, No section 8. You pay utilities.

RENT-$1460, Deposit is $1000- You must make 2.5 rent to income ratio, which is $3650 a month before taxes, or at least $3450 a month.

I have my own screening application, so contact me to apply. I DO NOT speak SPANISH. My screening app is $51.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/110610

No Pets Allowed



