Last updated April 7 2019 at 10:44 AM

1412 S Osage St.

1412 South Osage Street · No Longer Available
Location

1412 South Osage Street, Denver, CO 80223
Ruby Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
carport
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Sunny 3 bed 1 bath House w/carport by Park - Property Id: 110610

Available April 2, 2019- must sign lease by 4/5/19
3 bedroom 1 bathroom, 1008 square feet, brick ranch house w/carport. Fenced yard. 1 block from Ruby Hill Park Leavitt Pavilion. Swamp cooler, covered back patio, utility shed, washer/dryer as is, Fresh Paint.
NO Pets, NO SMOKING, No section 8. You pay utilities.
RENT-$1460, Deposit is $1000- You must make 2.5 rent to income ratio, which is $3650 a month before taxes, or at least $3450 a month.
I have my own screening application, so contact me to apply. I DO NOT speak SPANISH. My screening app is $51.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/110610
Property Id 110610

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4805026)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1412 S Osage St. have any available units?
1412 S Osage St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1412 S Osage St. have?
Some of 1412 S Osage St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1412 S Osage St. currently offering any rent specials?
1412 S Osage St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1412 S Osage St. pet-friendly?
No, 1412 S Osage St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1412 S Osage St. offer parking?
Yes, 1412 S Osage St. offers parking.
Does 1412 S Osage St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1412 S Osage St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1412 S Osage St. have a pool?
No, 1412 S Osage St. does not have a pool.
Does 1412 S Osage St. have accessible units?
No, 1412 S Osage St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1412 S Osage St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1412 S Osage St. does not have units with dishwashers.
