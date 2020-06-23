All apartments in Denver
1410 Uinta Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1410 Uinta Street

1410 North Uinta Street · No Longer Available
Location

1410 North Uinta Street, Denver, CO 80220
East Colfax

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 6 Bedroom Brick House!! - ***Viewings are scheduled to begin around the end of December***

No Section 8 or housing vouchers.

Beautiful 2 Story brick house with finished basement and detached oversized 1 car garage. 6 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms!!
Mud room at front entry. Hardwood floors throughout the main level. Living room opens to the updated eat-in kitchen with all appliances (Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher), granite countertops, decorative backsplash and large undermount sink. Two bedrooms and one bath on main level.
Second story has hardwood floors and can be a master suite with 2 bedrooms and a full bath.
Basement has large family room plus 2 additional (non-conforming) bedrooms, one bathroom and extra storage room. Large utility room with new front loading washer/dryer. New furnace and central air conditioning.
Covered patio off of the kitchen leads into large backyard with new fence, sod, sprinkler system and garden beds. Oversized detached garage has 2nd Refrigerator.

Security deposit is equal to one month's rent for well qualified applicants. All utilities must be transferred into your name when the lease begins There is a $45 application fee for each adult who will be living at the residence, and all adults must be on the lease.

To view our rental criteria or apply online, please visit www.DenverRealtyGroup.com/vacancies. Call today for a personal showing! 970 205-9907 -Rich

(RLNE4560982)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1410 Uinta Street have any available units?
1410 Uinta Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1410 Uinta Street have?
Some of 1410 Uinta Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1410 Uinta Street currently offering any rent specials?
1410 Uinta Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1410 Uinta Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1410 Uinta Street is pet friendly.
Does 1410 Uinta Street offer parking?
Yes, 1410 Uinta Street does offer parking.
Does 1410 Uinta Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1410 Uinta Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1410 Uinta Street have a pool?
No, 1410 Uinta Street does not have a pool.
Does 1410 Uinta Street have accessible units?
No, 1410 Uinta Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1410 Uinta Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1410 Uinta Street has units with dishwashers.
