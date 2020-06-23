1410 Uinta Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 6 Bedroom Brick House!! - ***Viewings are scheduled to begin around the end of December***



No Section 8 or housing vouchers.



Beautiful 2 Story brick house with finished basement and detached oversized 1 car garage. 6 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms!!

Mud room at front entry. Hardwood floors throughout the main level. Living room opens to the updated eat-in kitchen with all appliances (Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher), granite countertops, decorative backsplash and large undermount sink. Two bedrooms and one bath on main level.

Second story has hardwood floors and can be a master suite with 2 bedrooms and a full bath.

Basement has large family room plus 2 additional (non-conforming) bedrooms, one bathroom and extra storage room. Large utility room with new front loading washer/dryer. New furnace and central air conditioning.

Covered patio off of the kitchen leads into large backyard with new fence, sod, sprinkler system and garden beds. Oversized detached garage has 2nd Refrigerator.



Security deposit is equal to one month's rent for well qualified applicants. All utilities must be transferred into your name when the lease begins There is a $45 application fee for each adult who will be living at the residence, and all adults must be on the lease.



To view our rental criteria or apply online, please visit www.DenverRealtyGroup.com/vacancies. Call today for a personal showing! 970 205-9907 -Rich



(RLNE4560982)