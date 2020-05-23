1401 Race St

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill bike storage media room

Affordable One Bedroom Right by Cheesman Park - Property Id: 262192



Only one floorplan one bedroom available for move in now. CLose to Cheesman Park, Denver Botanical Gardens, Congress Park, City Park, Denver Zoo, Denver Museum of Nature & Science, City Park Golf Course, Presbyterian St. Lukes Medical Center, Saint Joseph Hospital, Tattered Cover Book Store, Denver Biscuit Company, Voodoo Doughnut, Ogden Theatre, Fillmore Auditorium, Blue Bird Theater.



Community Features:

Rooftop Patio | Grill | Picnic Area | Smoke-free Community | Reserved Parking + Bike Storage | On-Site Laundry Facilities | Pet Friendly



Newly Renovated Residences:

Wood-Burning Fireplace | New Windows | Heat & Air Conditioner | Private patios & balconies*

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/262192

Property Id 262192



(RLNE5707601)