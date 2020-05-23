All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

1401 Race St

1401 Race Street · No Longer Available
Location

1401 Race Street, Denver, CO 80206
Cheesman Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
media room
Affordable One Bedroom Right by Cheesman Park - Property Id: 262192

Only one floorplan one bedroom available for move in now. CLose to Cheesman Park, Denver Botanical Gardens, Congress Park, City Park, Denver Zoo, Denver Museum of Nature & Science, City Park Golf Course, Presbyterian St. Lukes Medical Center, Saint Joseph Hospital, Tattered Cover Book Store, Denver Biscuit Company, Voodoo Doughnut, Ogden Theatre, Fillmore Auditorium, Blue Bird Theater.

Community Features:
Rooftop Patio | Grill | Picnic Area | Smoke-free Community | Reserved Parking + Bike Storage | On-Site Laundry Facilities | Pet Friendly

Newly Renovated Residences:
Wood-Burning Fireplace | New Windows | Heat & Air Conditioner | Private patios & balconies*
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/262192
Property Id 262192

(RLNE5707601)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 Race St have any available units?
1401 Race St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1401 Race St have?
Some of 1401 Race St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1401 Race St currently offering any rent specials?
1401 Race St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 Race St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1401 Race St is pet friendly.
Does 1401 Race St offer parking?
Yes, 1401 Race St offers parking.
Does 1401 Race St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1401 Race St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 Race St have a pool?
No, 1401 Race St does not have a pool.
Does 1401 Race St have accessible units?
No, 1401 Race St does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 Race St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1401 Race St has units with dishwashers.

