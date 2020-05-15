Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1390 South Garfield Street
1390 South Garfield Street
No Longer Available
Location
1390 South Garfield Street, Denver, CO 80210
Cory-Merrill
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Amazing location! Amazing schools! Cory/Merrill and South High. Beautiful backyard. Open concept floor plan. Mid-century details - hardwood floors, enclosed porch, lots of windows, and huge trees!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1390 South Garfield Street have any available units?
1390 South Garfield Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denver, CO
.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denver Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1390 South Garfield Street have?
Some of 1390 South Garfield Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1390 South Garfield Street currently offering any rent specials?
1390 South Garfield Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1390 South Garfield Street pet-friendly?
No, 1390 South Garfield Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denver
.
Does 1390 South Garfield Street offer parking?
Yes, 1390 South Garfield Street offers parking.
Does 1390 South Garfield Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1390 South Garfield Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1390 South Garfield Street have a pool?
No, 1390 South Garfield Street does not have a pool.
Does 1390 South Garfield Street have accessible units?
No, 1390 South Garfield Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1390 South Garfield Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1390 South Garfield Street has units with dishwashers.
