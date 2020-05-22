139 W Bayaud Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spectacular 2BD, 1BA Baker/ SOBO House with Outdoor Space and 2-Car Garage - This charming single family home offers everything from comfort, to convenience. Relax in the family room which features high ceilings, beautiful flooring, and large windows. Enjoy the expansive, private outdoor space, or simply walk to the numerous restaurants on South Broadway. Schedule a showing at Keyrenterdenver.com.



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*There is a $60 monthly fee for water, sewer, and trash.

*Pets are negotiable and must be approved by the Home Owner.

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent

*Listing Broker: Nick Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

720-739-3000



(RLNE5062718)