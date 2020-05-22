All apartments in Denver
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:15 AM

139 W Bayaud Ave

139 West Bayaud Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

139 West Bayaud Avenue, Denver, CO 80223
Baker

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spectacular 2BD, 1BA Baker/ SOBO House with Outdoor Space and 2-Car Garage - This charming single family home offers everything from comfort, to convenience. Relax in the family room which features high ceilings, beautiful flooring, and large windows. Enjoy the expansive, private outdoor space, or simply walk to the numerous restaurants on South Broadway. Schedule a showing at Keyrenterdenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*There is a $60 monthly fee for water, sewer, and trash.
*Pets are negotiable and must be approved by the Home Owner.
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent
*Listing Broker: Nick Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

(RLNE5062718)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 139 W Bayaud Ave have any available units?
139 W Bayaud Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 139 W Bayaud Ave have?
Some of 139 W Bayaud Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 139 W Bayaud Ave currently offering any rent specials?
139 W Bayaud Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 139 W Bayaud Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 139 W Bayaud Ave is pet friendly.
Does 139 W Bayaud Ave offer parking?
Yes, 139 W Bayaud Ave offers parking.
Does 139 W Bayaud Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 139 W Bayaud Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 139 W Bayaud Ave have a pool?
No, 139 W Bayaud Ave does not have a pool.
Does 139 W Bayaud Ave have accessible units?
No, 139 W Bayaud Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 139 W Bayaud Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 139 W Bayaud Ave has units with dishwashers.
