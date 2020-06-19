All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 15 2020 at 9:39 AM

1357 Zenobia Street

1357 Zenobia Street · (720) 594-4224
Location

1357 Zenobia Street, Denver, CO 80214
West Colfax

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.3 Bath · 1414 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Make yourself at home at this charming 2 bedroom 2.25 bathroom home located in the West Colfax/SloHi/Edgewater area! This modern home features a welcoming, updated kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. Complete with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors ;and master suite w/ walk-in shower. Enjoy a morning coffee or end the day relaxing on the rooftop patio. Private access from garage to unit. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours!

Contact our leasing agent for more information! Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1357 Zenobia Street have any available units?
1357 Zenobia Street has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1357 Zenobia Street have?
Some of 1357 Zenobia Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1357 Zenobia Street currently offering any rent specials?
1357 Zenobia Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1357 Zenobia Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1357 Zenobia Street is pet friendly.
Does 1357 Zenobia Street offer parking?
Yes, 1357 Zenobia Street does offer parking.
Does 1357 Zenobia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1357 Zenobia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1357 Zenobia Street have a pool?
No, 1357 Zenobia Street does not have a pool.
Does 1357 Zenobia Street have accessible units?
No, 1357 Zenobia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1357 Zenobia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1357 Zenobia Street does not have units with dishwashers.
