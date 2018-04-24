All apartments in Denver
Last updated April 28 2020

1346 South Raleigh Street

1346 South Raleigh Street · No Longer Available
Location

1346 South Raleigh Street, Denver, CO 80219
Mar Lee

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
cats allowed
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 1544969.

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Denver will welcome you with 1,150 square feet of living space!

Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen that comes complete with all appliances. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, lots of natural light, an open floor plan, an office/study room, washer and dryer in unit, a crawl space, and an extra storage shed. Parking for this property is a carport.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, fenced yard, or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Garfield Lake Park. Also nearby are King Soopers, Menik, Wingstop, Best Buy, Lakewood Commons, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.

1 small dog under 20 pounds is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes sewer, trash, and recycling.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 1544969.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1346 South Raleigh Street have any available units?
1346 South Raleigh Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1346 South Raleigh Street have?
Some of 1346 South Raleigh Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1346 South Raleigh Street currently offering any rent specials?
1346 South Raleigh Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1346 South Raleigh Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1346 South Raleigh Street is pet friendly.
Does 1346 South Raleigh Street offer parking?
Yes, 1346 South Raleigh Street offers parking.
Does 1346 South Raleigh Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1346 South Raleigh Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1346 South Raleigh Street have a pool?
No, 1346 South Raleigh Street does not have a pool.
Does 1346 South Raleigh Street have accessible units?
No, 1346 South Raleigh Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1346 South Raleigh Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1346 South Raleigh Street does not have units with dishwashers.

