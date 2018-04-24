1346 South Raleigh Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly carport air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking cats allowed

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Denver will welcome you with 1,150 square feet of living space!



Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen that comes complete with all appliances. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, lots of natural light, an open floor plan, an office/study room, washer and dryer in unit, a crawl space, and an extra storage shed. Parking for this property is a carport.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, fenced yard, or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Garfield Lake Park. Also nearby are King Soopers, Menik, Wingstop, Best Buy, Lakewood Commons, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.



1 small dog under 20 pounds is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes sewer, trash, and recycling.



Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 1544969.



