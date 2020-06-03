All apartments in Denver
1344 High Street

1344 N High St · No Longer Available
Location

1344 N High St, Denver, CO 80206
Cheesman Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5f303f8030 ---- Cheesman High is a quaint building with just 12 apartments, just a block from Cheesman Park. The apartments feature hardwood floors in select units, dishwashers, air conditioning, and on-site laundry. Limited reserved parking is available, and 2 cats are allowed (no dogs). Cheesman High is located just a block from Cheesman Park, within walking distance to local restaurants and coffee shops. Nearby you&rsquo;ll find Lik&rsquo;s Ice Cream, Dazbog Coffee, Shells and Sauce, Sienna Wine Bar, Wildflowers gift shop and Tattered Cover Bookstore. And it&rsquo;s just a short bike ride to Whole Foods in Capitol Hill, and the great stretch of businesses along 17th Avenue.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1344 High Street have any available units?
1344 High Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1344 High Street have?
Some of 1344 High Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1344 High Street currently offering any rent specials?
1344 High Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1344 High Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1344 High Street is pet friendly.
Does 1344 High Street offer parking?
Yes, 1344 High Street offers parking.
Does 1344 High Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1344 High Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1344 High Street have a pool?
No, 1344 High Street does not have a pool.
Does 1344 High Street have accessible units?
No, 1344 High Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1344 High Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1344 High Street has units with dishwashers.

