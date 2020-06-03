1344 High Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry parking cats allowed pet friendly

Cheesman High is a quaint building with just 12 apartments, just a block from Cheesman Park. The apartments feature hardwood floors in select units, dishwashers, air conditioning, and on-site laundry. Limited reserved parking is available, and 2 cats are allowed (no dogs). Cheesman High is located just a block from Cheesman Park, within walking distance to local restaurants and coffee shops. Nearby you'll find Lik's Ice Cream, Dazbog Coffee, Shells and Sauce, Sienna Wine Bar, Wildflowers gift shop and Tattered Cover Bookstore. And it's just a short bike ride to Whole Foods in Capitol Hill, and the great stretch of businesses along 17th Avenue.