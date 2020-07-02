1339 Xanthia Street

Amenities

This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Denver will welcome you with 1,091 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, and an island. Other great features of this home include ceiling fans, an open floor plan, lots of natural light, walk in closets, washer and dryer in unit, and a crawl space. Parking for this property is a reserved parking spot.



Enjoy the beautiful weather of Colorado from the patio or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Verbena and Lowry Park. Also nearby are Walgreens, UCHealth Anschutz, Target, Walmart, Town Center at Aurora, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-225 and I-70.



Pets less than 30 pounds are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes sewer, trash, and yard care.



