Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:51 PM

1339 Xanthia Street

1339 Xanthia Street · No Longer Available
Location

1339 Xanthia Street, Denver, CO 80220
East Colfax

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Denver will welcome you with 1,091 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, and an island. Other great features of this home include ceiling fans, an open floor plan, lots of natural light, walk in closets, washer and dryer in unit, and a crawl space. Parking for this property is a reserved parking spot.

Enjoy the beautiful weather of Colorado from the patio or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Verbena and Lowry Park. Also nearby are Walgreens, UCHealth Anschutz, Target, Walmart, Town Center at Aurora, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-225 and I-70.

Pets less than 30 pounds are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes sewer, trash, and yard care.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1339 Xanthia Street have any available units?
1339 Xanthia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1339 Xanthia Street have?
Some of 1339 Xanthia Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1339 Xanthia Street currently offering any rent specials?
1339 Xanthia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1339 Xanthia Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1339 Xanthia Street is pet friendly.
Does 1339 Xanthia Street offer parking?
Yes, 1339 Xanthia Street offers parking.
Does 1339 Xanthia Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1339 Xanthia Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1339 Xanthia Street have a pool?
No, 1339 Xanthia Street does not have a pool.
Does 1339 Xanthia Street have accessible units?
No, 1339 Xanthia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1339 Xanthia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1339 Xanthia Street does not have units with dishwashers.

