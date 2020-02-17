All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1336 Sheridan Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1336 Sheridan Boulevard
Last updated October 5 2019 at 12:24 AM

1336 Sheridan Boulevard

1336 Sheridan Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1336 Sheridan Blvd, Denver, CO 80214
Villa Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
New 3 bedroom, 4 bathroom upscale custom townhome in Sloans Lake/West Colfax will welcome you with 1,633 square feet of living space!The end unit comes with lots of light hardwood flooring as well as high-end stainless-steel appliances. The 450 square foot 4th floor deck has spectacular views of the downtown Denver, Pikes Peak and west mountains including Longs Peak. The deck has been engineered to accommodate a Hot Tub. The open floor plan on the 2nd level has a fireplace and large bar height counter that allows you to entertain and visit with friends and family. The 3rd floor houses your Master Bedroom with private bath, walk-in shower with custom tile work and walk-in closet; 2nd bedroom, bath and laundry room.The unit comes with a washer and dryer for an additional $100/month!!Parking for the property is a 2-car attached garage and a crawl space. You are 1 block from the new light rail spur from Downtown to Golden. Downtown is 10 minutes away. Your new townhome is only blocks away from the Colfax Redistricting area and Sloans Lake/Edgewater restaurants and shopping.Dogs under 25 pounds are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.Rent includes water, sewer, trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.Real Property Management Coloradowww.303rent.com303-873-RENT(7368)Equal Opportunity Housing*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.*Prices and availability subject to change.Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1336 Sheridan Boulevard have any available units?
1336 Sheridan Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1336 Sheridan Boulevard have?
Some of 1336 Sheridan Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1336 Sheridan Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1336 Sheridan Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1336 Sheridan Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 1336 Sheridan Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 1336 Sheridan Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1336 Sheridan Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1336 Sheridan Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1336 Sheridan Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1336 Sheridan Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1336 Sheridan Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1336 Sheridan Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1336 Sheridan Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1336 Sheridan Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1336 Sheridan Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1325 Garfield
1325 N Garfield St.
Denver, CO 80206
Skylark
1200 Pearl Street
Denver, CO 80203
Westend
3500 Rockmont Dr
Denver, CO 80202
Aster Conservatory Green
9095 East 47th Avenue
Denver, CO 80239
Alara Union Station
1975 19th St
Denver, CO 80202
The Alcott
2424 Alcott Street
Denver, CO 80211
Chestnut Ridge
3655 S Verbena St
Denver, CO 80237
Amaranth Apartments
2190 E 11th Ave
Denver, CO 80206

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University