1336 Sheridan Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

New 3 bedroom, 4 bathroom upscale custom townhome in Sloans Lake/West Colfax will welcome you with 1,633 square feet of living space!The end unit comes with lots of light hardwood flooring as well as high-end stainless-steel appliances. The 450 square foot 4th floor deck has spectacular views of the downtown Denver, Pikes Peak and west mountains including Longs Peak. The deck has been engineered to accommodate a Hot Tub. The open floor plan on the 2nd level has a fireplace and large bar height counter that allows you to entertain and visit with friends and family. The 3rd floor houses your Master Bedroom with private bath, walk-in shower with custom tile work and walk-in closet; 2nd bedroom, bath and laundry room.The unit comes with a washer and dryer for an additional $100/month!!Parking for the property is a 2-car attached garage and a crawl space. You are 1 block from the new light rail spur from Downtown to Golden. Downtown is 10 minutes away. Your new townhome is only blocks away from the Colfax Redistricting area and Sloans Lake/Edgewater restaurants and shopping.Dogs under 25 pounds are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.Rent includes water, sewer, trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.Real Property Management Coloradowww.303rent.com303-873-RENT(7368)Equal Opportunity Housing*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.*Prices and availability subject to change.Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.