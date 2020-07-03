All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:10 PM

1331 Ivy St

1331 Ivy Street · No Longer Available
Location

1331 Ivy Street, Denver, CO 80220
Montclair

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully remodeled and furnished 2bed/2bath in the heart of Denver's Hale Neighborhood. Two living areas in finished basement along with a bar, two patios, dog friendly! Short term rental ready for move in July 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1331 Ivy St have any available units?
1331 Ivy St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1331 Ivy St have?
Some of 1331 Ivy St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1331 Ivy St currently offering any rent specials?
1331 Ivy St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1331 Ivy St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1331 Ivy St is pet friendly.
Does 1331 Ivy St offer parking?
No, 1331 Ivy St does not offer parking.
Does 1331 Ivy St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1331 Ivy St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1331 Ivy St have a pool?
No, 1331 Ivy St does not have a pool.
Does 1331 Ivy St have accessible units?
No, 1331 Ivy St does not have accessible units.
Does 1331 Ivy St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1331 Ivy St has units with dishwashers.

