1326 Quitman Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

PROPERTY DEMOLITION TO TAKE PLACE SOON HENCE THE MONTH-2-MONTH TERM.

This 1 bed, 1 bath unit is a duplex, includes w/d, has hardwood floors. We are doing month to month lease only (DUE TO IMMINENT DEMOLITION). There is a flat fee of $45.00 per month to cover water sewer and trash. There is a $200.00 Pet Fee Non-refundable fee per pet, 25lbs under is $25.00 pet rent per pet per month, over 25lbs is $50 pet rent per pet per month. Click on the link for pet approval. https://www.petscreening.com/referral/D6vGdl3eettS . Conveniently located near Denver where you will find the best dining, shopping and entertainment. Just minutes from Mile High Stadium, Elitch Gardens, Pepsi Center, Coors Field. Less than 5 minutes to 6th Ave for easy access to the mountains.

Perfect for folks who work or go to school in downtown Denver with light rail so close. Ideal for bikers who work in the city. Bike path is blocks away.

(Video and photos are only available when the unit is vacant). Contact our office to pre-qualify and schedule a showing at 303 237 7676 or visit our website for more listings at www.rentabr.com Associated Broker Realty.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.