Denver, CO
1323 Verbena Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1323 Verbena Street

1323 North Verbena Street · No Longer Available
Location

1323 North Verbena Street, Denver, CO 80220
East Colfax

Amenities

Remodeled Basement Unit with ceramic tile flooring, 3 bedrooms/ 1 bath. This basement unit has shared rear yard access, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Private access at rear of upstairs unit, fresh paint, new interior doors throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1323 Verbena Street have any available units?
1323 Verbena Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 1323 Verbena Street currently offering any rent specials?
1323 Verbena Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1323 Verbena Street pet-friendly?
No, 1323 Verbena Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1323 Verbena Street offer parking?
No, 1323 Verbena Street does not offer parking.
Does 1323 Verbena Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1323 Verbena Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1323 Verbena Street have a pool?
No, 1323 Verbena Street does not have a pool.
Does 1323 Verbena Street have accessible units?
No, 1323 Verbena Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1323 Verbena Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1323 Verbena Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1323 Verbena Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1323 Verbena Street does not have units with air conditioning.
