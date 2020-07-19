1320 S Monaco Pkwy 11

Amenities
Clean, spacious 1 bedroom +loft - Property Id: 107644
Located in Ashley Court II condo complex, a small community with a secured building entrance. Clean, spacious condo with 1 bedroom, loft, 1.5 bath with a spacious open floor plan. Recently remodeled with new carpet and paint. Includes washer & dryer, gas fireplace, a/c, one garage parking space and a detached storage room. Note: Flight of stairs required, no elevator.
