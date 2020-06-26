Amenities

1320 Roslyn Street Available 07/03/19 Amazing 3BR, 1BTH in Denver!!!!!!!! - Totally renovated 3BR 1BTH with huge oversized backyard featuring beautiful patio and one car detached garage. Plenty of room in the spacious basement with new washer and dryer included. New paint, updated kitchen, and awesome appliances. Great curb appeal. Only minutes to Stapleton Town Center featuring shops, restaurants, and grocery stores. Plenty of Parks within walking distance and easy access to downtown and Aurora.



Call TODAY to schedule a showing!!!! (720) 357-6655



For More Available Rental, Visit www.RentGoWalters.com/rentals



Walters & Company is a Colorado Owned and Licensed Real Estate Company and Equal Housing Provider



