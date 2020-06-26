All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:35 AM

1320 Roslyn Street

1320 Roslyn St · No Longer Available
Location

1320 Roslyn St, Denver, CO 80220
East Colfax

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1320 Roslyn Street Available 07/03/19 Amazing 3BR, 1BTH in Denver!!!!!!!! - Totally renovated 3BR 1BTH with huge oversized backyard featuring beautiful patio and one car detached garage. Plenty of room in the spacious basement with new washer and dryer included. New paint, updated kitchen, and awesome appliances. Great curb appeal. Only minutes to Stapleton Town Center featuring shops, restaurants, and grocery stores. Plenty of Parks within walking distance and easy access to downtown and Aurora.

Call TODAY to schedule a showing!!!! (720) 357-6655

For More Available Rental, Visit www.RentGoWalters.com/rentals

Walters & Company is a Colorado Owned and Licensed Real Estate Company and Equal Housing Provider

(RLNE2711790)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1320 Roslyn Street have any available units?
1320 Roslyn Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1320 Roslyn Street have?
Some of 1320 Roslyn Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1320 Roslyn Street currently offering any rent specials?
1320 Roslyn Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1320 Roslyn Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1320 Roslyn Street is pet friendly.
Does 1320 Roslyn Street offer parking?
Yes, 1320 Roslyn Street offers parking.
Does 1320 Roslyn Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1320 Roslyn Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1320 Roslyn Street have a pool?
No, 1320 Roslyn Street does not have a pool.
Does 1320 Roslyn Street have accessible units?
No, 1320 Roslyn Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1320 Roslyn Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1320 Roslyn Street does not have units with dishwashers.
