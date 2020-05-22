1320 Jersey Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 06/01/19 Charming 2 Bedroom Duplex in Mayfair - Property Id: 59476



AVAILABLE TO SHOW ONLY BY APPOINTMENT ON SAT, APRIL 27 FROM 1:00 PM TO 3:00 PM. AVAILABLE TO RENT STARTING JUNE 1, 2019. This charming duplex has spacious rooms, hardwood floors and coved ceilings. The kitchen has quartz counters, new tiled floor and subway tile backsplash. Bathroom has all new fixtures and tile. Also included are a private back patio, washer/dryer, evaporative cooler and ceiling fans. Landlord covers lawn maintenance. Non-smoking house and one pet accepted with additional pet fee.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/59476

