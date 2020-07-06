COMING SOON!!! This is a great property in Denver. Open living room with fireplace. Cute Kitchen with tile floors and tons of cabinet space. Private bedrooms and bathrooms.Huge fenced yard that is great for entertaining.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13192 Maxwell Pl have any available units?
13192 Maxwell Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 13192 Maxwell Pl currently offering any rent specials?
13192 Maxwell Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.