Home
/
Denver, CO
/
13192 Maxwell Pl
Last updated November 9 2019 at 8:35 AM

13192 Maxwell Pl

13192 Maxwell Place · No Longer Available
Location

13192 Maxwell Place, Denver, CO 80239
Montbello

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
COMING SOON!!! This is a great property in Denver. Open living room with fireplace. Cute Kitchen with tile floors and tons of cabinet space. Private bedrooms and bathrooms.Huge fenced yard that is great for entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13192 Maxwell Pl have any available units?
13192 Maxwell Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 13192 Maxwell Pl currently offering any rent specials?
13192 Maxwell Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13192 Maxwell Pl pet-friendly?
No, 13192 Maxwell Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 13192 Maxwell Pl offer parking?
Yes, 13192 Maxwell Pl offers parking.
Does 13192 Maxwell Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13192 Maxwell Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13192 Maxwell Pl have a pool?
No, 13192 Maxwell Pl does not have a pool.
Does 13192 Maxwell Pl have accessible units?
No, 13192 Maxwell Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 13192 Maxwell Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 13192 Maxwell Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13192 Maxwell Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 13192 Maxwell Pl does not have units with air conditioning.

