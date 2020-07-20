All apartments in Denver
Last updated August 17 2019 at 12:55 AM

1310 S Grape St

1310 South Grape Street · No Longer Available
Location

1310 South Grape Street, Denver, CO 80222
Virginia Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL SOUTH DENVER 2 bedroom ranch. UPDATED kitchen with refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher & microwave. UPDATED full bathroom. Formal dining room with hardwood floors and ceiling fan. Ceiling fans in bedrooms. Swamp cooler. Washer & Dryer hookups in kitchen. Patio off back with fenced yard w/ sprinkler system. 1 car garage with door opener. Dog < 50lbs permitted w/$300 Deposit. NO CATS. You will need to go to the following link to register pet/ assisted animal https://www.petscreening.com/referral/KjBnIIggX3nd. NO SMOKING. RENT FROM A MEMBER of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION of RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY MANAGERS [NARPM], A PROFESSIONAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1310 S Grape St have any available units?
1310 S Grape St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1310 S Grape St have?
Some of 1310 S Grape St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1310 S Grape St currently offering any rent specials?
1310 S Grape St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1310 S Grape St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1310 S Grape St is pet friendly.
Does 1310 S Grape St offer parking?
Yes, 1310 S Grape St offers parking.
Does 1310 S Grape St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1310 S Grape St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1310 S Grape St have a pool?
Yes, 1310 S Grape St has a pool.
Does 1310 S Grape St have accessible units?
No, 1310 S Grape St does not have accessible units.
Does 1310 S Grape St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1310 S Grape St has units with dishwashers.
