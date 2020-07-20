1310 S Grape St

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL SOUTH DENVER 2 bedroom ranch. UPDATED kitchen with refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher & microwave. UPDATED full bathroom. Formal dining room with hardwood floors and ceiling fan. Ceiling fans in bedrooms. Swamp cooler. Washer & Dryer hookups in kitchen. Patio off back with fenced yard w/ sprinkler system. 1 car garage with door opener. Dog < 50lbs permitted w/$300 Deposit. NO CATS. You will need to go to the following link to register pet/ assisted animal https://www.petscreening.com/referral/KjBnIIggX3nd. NO SMOKING. RENT FROM A MEMBER of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION of RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY MANAGERS [NARPM], A PROFESSIONAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY.