Historical and centrally located Mayfair neighborhood! Short drive to downtown, University of Colorado Medical Center, City Park, Denver Zoo, and museums. Walking distance to parks, grocery and restaurants.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1309 Ivy St have any available units?
1309 Ivy St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1309 Ivy St have?
Some of 1309 Ivy St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1309 Ivy St currently offering any rent specials?
1309 Ivy St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1309 Ivy St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1309 Ivy St is pet friendly.
Does 1309 Ivy St offer parking?
Yes, 1309 Ivy St offers parking.
Does 1309 Ivy St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1309 Ivy St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1309 Ivy St have a pool?
No, 1309 Ivy St does not have a pool.
Does 1309 Ivy St have accessible units?
No, 1309 Ivy St does not have accessible units.
Does 1309 Ivy St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1309 Ivy St has units with dishwashers.
