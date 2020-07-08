All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1306 Wolff St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1306 Wolff St.
Last updated May 5 2020 at 10:44 PM

1306 Wolff St.

1306 Wolff Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
West Colfax
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1306 Wolff Street, Denver, CO 80204
West Colfax

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
community garden
parking
garage
1306 Wolff St, Denver, CO 80204
$1,425/mo
KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 1952
Bedrooms: 2 Beds
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Parking: On street
Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)
Deposit: $1,425
Pets Policy: Cats & Dogs OK
Laundry: In Unit
Floor: First
Property Type: Single Family House

DESCRIPTION
________________________________________
Spiffy remodel of a sunny 2-bedroom apartment in a brick fourplex near Sloan's Lake

FEATURES:
-- Gas range
-- 2 bedroom, 1 bath w/ shower & tub
-- Lots of light, newer low-E windows
-- Classic cove ceilings and original built-in finishes.
-- Hardwood floors
-- Central A/C
-- Front loader high-efficiency washer & dryer
-- Excellent access to bus & light rail transportation

UPDATES:
-- LED lighting: Warm colored & high tech!!
-- New, 96% high-efficiency furnace. All new Low-E windows & attic insulation.
-- Beautiful original hardwood floors, recently refinished with all eco-friendly low-VOC finishes.
-- New plumbing & electric -- no old building problems here.
-- Bathroom fully remodeled with great lighting, huge mirror, IKEA cabinet & trim.

LOCATION: CONNECTED!!
-- 2 nearby parks!! Dry Creek Park and bike path is 1 block away. -- Sloan's lake is just 4 blocks away!
-- Light rail is a few blocks away for easy commute to downtown (MINUTES!) or Golden. Excellent bus access as well with lines running on Colfax and Sheridan.
-- Just blocks to the massive redevelopment around Sloan's Lake - many new restaurants, bars and shops already open or coming soon.
-- Highlands, LOHI, and Edgewater are a quick bike ride or drive around the lake away.
-- Highway 6 / Sixth Avenue is only 7 blocks away to access the mountains.

If you are interested in gardening, the back yard is available to you. It's huge, sunny, and complete with an unobstructed southern exposure. There is also a park and an established community garden only 1 block away to the south and east.

TERMS: Trash and recycling are included in the rent. Tenant pays gas and electric, and shares in the water bill with owner and other tenants in the fourplex.
Please: No smoking, no growing. Credit and references will all be checked.

With the hardwood floors in this upstairs unit, you will need to be sensitive to not stomping around or cranking the bass, as people live downstairs.

RENTAL FEATURES
________________________________________
• Living room
• Dining room
• Range / Oven
• Refrigerator
• Yard
• Lawn
• Garden
• Heat: forced air
• Central A/C
• Ceiling fans
• Double pane / Storm windows
• Cable-ready
• Hardwood floor
• Tile floor

COMMUNITY FEATURES
________________________________________
• Near transportation
• Off-street parking
• Garage - Detached

LEASE TERMS
________________________________________
Rent is $1,425; one-month deposit and one-year or longer lease. Tenant pays electric & gas and shares small water cost. One adult dog or cat is welcome, but please note that yard is not fenced. Pet deposit of $300 and $30/month pet rent. Application fee is $30 per adult. We do credit checks. No smoking, no growing, no exceptions. Property is professionally managed for the owner by Rush Realty Limited.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1306 Wolff St. have any available units?
1306 Wolff St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1306 Wolff St. have?
Some of 1306 Wolff St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1306 Wolff St. currently offering any rent specials?
1306 Wolff St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1306 Wolff St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1306 Wolff St. is pet friendly.
Does 1306 Wolff St. offer parking?
Yes, 1306 Wolff St. offers parking.
Does 1306 Wolff St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1306 Wolff St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1306 Wolff St. have a pool?
No, 1306 Wolff St. does not have a pool.
Does 1306 Wolff St. have accessible units?
No, 1306 Wolff St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1306 Wolff St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1306 Wolff St. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

MileHouse
6750 E Chenango Ave
Denver, CO 80237
The Ridge at Lowry
10000 E Alameda Ave
Denver, CO 80247
Nevada
4411 West Nevada Place
Denver, CO 80219
Alexan Arapahoe Square
550 Park Avenue West
Denver, CO 80205
Apres Apartment Homes
1503 S Galena Way
Denver, CO 80247
City House Apartments
1801 Chestnut Pl
Denver, CO 80202
Bridges at 9 Mile Station
10025 E Girard Ave
Denver, CO 80231
The Seasons of Cherry Creek
3498 E Ellsworth Ave
Denver, CO 80209

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University