in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly community garden parking garage

1306 Wolff St, Denver, CO 80204

$1,425/mo

KEY FEATURES

Year Built: 1952

Bedrooms: 2 Beds

Bathrooms: 1 Bath

Parking: On street

Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)

Deposit: $1,425

Pets Policy: Cats & Dogs OK

Laundry: In Unit

Floor: First

Property Type: Single Family House



DESCRIPTION

Spiffy remodel of a sunny 2-bedroom apartment in a brick fourplex near Sloan's Lake



FEATURES:

-- Gas range

-- 2 bedroom, 1 bath w/ shower & tub

-- Lots of light, newer low-E windows

-- Classic cove ceilings and original built-in finishes.

-- Hardwood floors

-- Central A/C

-- Front loader high-efficiency washer & dryer

-- Excellent access to bus & light rail transportation



UPDATES:

-- LED lighting: Warm colored & high tech!!

-- New, 96% high-efficiency furnace. All new Low-E windows & attic insulation.

-- Beautiful original hardwood floors, recently refinished with all eco-friendly low-VOC finishes.

-- New plumbing & electric -- no old building problems here.

-- Bathroom fully remodeled with great lighting, huge mirror, IKEA cabinet & trim.



LOCATION: CONNECTED!!

-- 2 nearby parks!! Dry Creek Park and bike path is 1 block away. -- Sloan's lake is just 4 blocks away!

-- Light rail is a few blocks away for easy commute to downtown (MINUTES!) or Golden. Excellent bus access as well with lines running on Colfax and Sheridan.

-- Just blocks to the massive redevelopment around Sloan's Lake - many new restaurants, bars and shops already open or coming soon.

-- Highlands, LOHI, and Edgewater are a quick bike ride or drive around the lake away.

-- Highway 6 / Sixth Avenue is only 7 blocks away to access the mountains.



If you are interested in gardening, the back yard is available to you. It's huge, sunny, and complete with an unobstructed southern exposure. There is also a park and an established community garden only 1 block away to the south and east.



TERMS: Trash and recycling are included in the rent. Tenant pays gas and electric, and shares in the water bill with owner and other tenants in the fourplex.

Please: No smoking, no growing. Credit and references will all be checked.



With the hardwood floors in this upstairs unit, you will need to be sensitive to not stomping around or cranking the bass, as people live downstairs.



RENTAL FEATURES

• Living room

• Dining room

• Range / Oven

• Refrigerator

• Yard

• Lawn

• Garden

• Heat: forced air

• Central A/C

• Ceiling fans

• Double pane / Storm windows

• Cable-ready

• Hardwood floor

• Tile floor



COMMUNITY FEATURES

• Near transportation

• Off-street parking

• Garage - Detached



LEASE TERMS

Rent is $1,425; one-month deposit and one-year or longer lease. Tenant pays electric & gas and shares small water cost. One adult dog or cat is welcome, but please note that yard is not fenced. Pet deposit of $300 and $30/month pet rent. Application fee is $30 per adult. We do credit checks. No smoking, no growing, no exceptions. Property is professionally managed for the owner by Rush Realty Limited.